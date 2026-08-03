A naked man who scaled a 272‑foot Brooklyn Bridge tower, hoisted a Kazakhstan flag and jumped into the East River has been identified as 44‑year‑old Galymzhan Abaildayev, who survived the fall and now faces multiple criminal charges.

Footage of the incident has spread across social media, while detectives say they still do not know why he did it.

The combination of public nudity, national symbolism and serious risk to life on one of the world's best‑known bridges has turned Abaildayev's leap into a widely discussed incident, prompting questions about mental health, public safety and security on landmark infrastructure.

The unexplained decision to raise a Kazakhstan flag before jumping has intensified interest in his motive without giving investigators any clear answers.

Nude Leap From Brooklyn Bridge Tower

The New York Police Department stated that Abaildayev, a Brooklyn resident, was seen scaling the bridge's north tower on the Manhattan side on Sunday afternoon, carrying a backpack and several flags.

Officers from a specialist emergency service unit were dispatched after an emergency call, but he removed his clothing and jumped before they could bring him down.

Video from the scene shows bystanders screaming as Abaildayev leapt from the tower, apparently holding a piece of cloth or a bag above his head like a makeshift parachute. He plunged into the East River from a height described by local reports as roughly 272 to 278 feet, far greater than the bridge's usual clearance over the water.

Members of a harbour unit reached him in the river moments later and pulled him into a boat. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where his condition was described as stable despite the scale of the fall.

Officers initially did not arrest him at the waterside, focusing on the rescue and medical assessment. Later that afternoon, after reviewing footage and witness statements, police arrested Abaildayev and processed him on a series of public‑order and safety offences.

Kazakhstan Flag Raises Questions Over Motive

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According to police, Abaildayev planted several flags at the top of the bridge before he jumped, including the national flag of Kazakhstan.

A blanket or robe with handwritten messages was also found near the spot where he had climbed, but authorities have not yet disclosed what the writing said.

Detectives have said that they do not yet know why he chose that flag or staged the incident in this way, and have not confirmed any political motive or personal link to Kazakhstan.

Investigators are still reviewing video, flag markings and witness accounts to try to understand what led him up the tower.

Abaildayev has been charged with reckless endangerment, making graffiti, public lewdness, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, according to reports based on official police statements.

Police have indicated that his climb and jump put not only himself but emergency responders and other members of the public at risk, in addition to any damage or markings left on the bridge.

Online Response and Safety Concerns

It's like landing on concrete, a wonder he survived. — Dawn Richardson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DawnRic94362370) August 3, 2026

Clips of the leap have spread across social platforms, with many viewers expressing disbelief that Abaildayev survived the fall from the bridge tower.

Others have focused on the Kazakhstan flag and apparent makeshift parachute, asking whether the incident should be seen as a protest, a cry for help or an attempt to go viral.

Is he trying to star in the next spider man? — Henderson E (@Henderson_E7) August 3, 2026

Commenters have also raised concerns about security on high‑profile structures such as the Brooklyn Bridge, noting that the towers remain accessible to determined climbers despite regular patrols.

The incident follows other recent crisis rescues on the bridge and has renewed discussion over how authorities balance open public spaces with measures to deter risky climbs and protect emergency crews.

For UK readers, the case echoes domestic debates about how police and health services respond when individuals put themselves in extreme danger in conspicuous locations. It also shows how quickly such moments can become international stories once they are captured on phones and shared widely online.