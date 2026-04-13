Tyler Robinson was accused of killing Charlie Kirk during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University last year. Robinson turned himself in one day after the tragedy took place. Now, new claims have emerged suggesting that Robinson was framed for Kirk's murder.

Filmmaker and commentator Ryan Matta claimed to have proof of an alleged police shootout plot intended to kill Robinson. However, the original plan did not proceed as planned because Kirk's accused killer decided to turn himself in.

New Conspiracy Theories Involving Tyler Robinson Emerge

On X, Matta began his lengthy post by telling his followers that there is a major break in Kirk's assassination and the whole Tyler Robinson case. He then quoted a message published by Sam Parker on social media, detailing what he claimed really happened to Kirk and Robinson.

We now have absolute proof Tyler Robinson was framed for the Charlie Kirk assassination. They were planning on setting up Tyler Robinson to die in a police shootout. That plan was foiled when Tyler realized he was being framed and randomly showed up at a police station and turned… https://t.co/oPrlLAqNAj pic.twitter.com/sbYjfxYw2I — RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Ryanmatta) April 12, 2026

According to Matta, the message sent by Robinson admitting to murdering Kirk was sent after he was already arrested. Two versions of the messages have reportedly been released, and the details do not match. In the first version, conspirators allegedly set up Robinson to be killed in a police shootout. The original plan was allegedly to make it seem as though Kirk had committed suicide.

Matta claimed that those behind the alleged plan did not expect Robinson to turn himself in and were thrown off by his bold move. Those behind the alleged plan were reportedly forced to change course, according to Matta. Robinson's family reportedly helped turn him in amid fears for his safety. However, Matta alleged that this account was fabricated.

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'They have been framing Tyler Robinson from the very beginning. Anybody with a brain would've told you that,' he said.

Was Candace Owens Right All Along?

Matta also claimed that everyone who had been criticising Candace Owens for saying that Robinson is innocent turned out to be 'complete frauds.' The filmmaker alleged that Owens was right all along and everyone who backed her from the beginning is also right.

On her YouTube channel, Owens made some stern claims about Robinson following Kirk's assassination. She said that Utah authorities have been putting an absurd amount of pressure to shut down Kirk's case and have been trying to rule Robinson as the lone gunman.

'I'm sure they're not coming out and being honest, or saying something that might ring truer to us, the public, which would be them saying, 'Well, we know who did this and we want to protect those people, so close the case.' What they're saying instead is...'if you don't close the case against Charlie Kirk and rule it a lone gunman, then it might mess up our prosecution against Tyler Robinson,'' Owens said.

Tyler Robinson's Chilling Letter

Matta and Owens' accounts should be taken with a grain of salt — they remain part of ongoing unverified theories surrounding Kirk's assassination and have not been confirmed by any official or evidentiary source.

Robinson has not implicated anyone else in Kirk's assassination. Previous reporting detailed how Robinson confessed to his boyfriend about his plot to murder Kirk via a letter. In it, Robinson told his partner of his plans and said that he could already be dead or in custody when his partner received the note.

Robinson remains in custody and is awaiting trial for the murder of Kirk. He is expected to make a court appearance on 17 April.