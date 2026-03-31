A new court filing in the murder case of Charlie Kirk is fueling fresh debate after a key piece of forensic evidence failed to conclusively link the fatal bullet to the rifle tied to suspect Tyler Robinson.

The development quickly drew a sharp reaction from commentator Candace Owens, who said critics of her long-running scepticism 'should all be ashamed,' reigniting controversy around a case that has remained under intense scrutiny since 2025.

The Bullet Mismatch Twist

Robinson, who faces aggravated murder charges and the possibility of the death penalty, has been accused of fatally shooting Kirk during a campus event in Utah in September 2025.

In a motion filed this week, defence attorneys revealed that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was unable to match the bullet definitively recovered during the autopsy to the Mauser rifle prosecutors say Robinson used.

The filing describes the evidence as inconclusive, noting that the projectile was too damaged to confirm a direct link — a detail the defence argues could raise reasonable doubt.

Attorneys are now seeking to delay the upcoming preliminary hearing, citing the need to review a large volume of newly disclosed evidence, including forensic reports and digital records.

What The Prosecution Says

Despite the new development, prosecutors have not indicated any shift in their case. Officials have consistently pointed to what they describe as a broader body of evidence, including DNA findings, recovered weapons, and alleged confessions made by Robinson to people close to him.

Authorities have maintained from the beginning that Robinson acted alone and that the case remains strong even if one piece of forensic evidence is contested.

Legal experts note that inconclusive ballistics are not uncommon, particularly when bullets fragment on impact, and do not automatically undermine a prosecution if other evidence is substantial.

Candace Owens Claims Vindication

The filing quickly became a flashpoint online after Owens responded on social media, pointing to the mismatch as proof that earlier doubts were justified.

'Where are all my neocons who have been "overwhelmed" by the non-existent evidence against Tyler Robinson? You should all be ashamed of yourselves,' she wrote.

Where are all my neocons who have been "overwhelmed" by the non existent evidence against Tyler Robinson?



You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Hope the money was worth your soul. https://t.co/C88xGoigdR — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 31, 2026

Owens has repeatedly questioned the official narrative since the early days of the investigation, suggesting that Robinson may not have acted alone and raising the possibility of a broader conspiracy. Those claims have been rejected by investigators and have not been supported by court filings.

Her latest comments frame the ATF report as validation of her stance, even as the case itself remains far from resolved.

How The Case Unfolded

Kirk, a prominent conservative figure and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University. He later died from his injuries, prompting a nationwide investigation.

Robinson, who was arrested shortly after the shooting, faces multiple charges tied to the attack. Prosecutors allege the act was politically motivated, citing messages and communications recovered during the investigation.

Since his arrest, the case has moved steadily through pretrial proceedings, with both sides filing motions over evidence, media access, and potential conflicts.

Meanwhile, Robinson remains in custody as the court weighs the defence's request to delay the preliminary hearing, currently scheduled for May. A status hearing is expected in April.