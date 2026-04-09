Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was already in police custody hours earlier than official accounts stated, according to cCandace Owens.

In a post on X, Owens wrote that Robinson was detained 'before 7 pm' on 11 September 2025, well ahead of the timeline given by authorities, who reported his arrest later that evening. Owens added that what Robinson was wearing—and the timing of his arrival at a police station—was also misrepresented at a press conference led by Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

This is absolutely true. We reported this on our September 19th episode and included it on our timeline. Tyler Robinson was in police custody before 7pm.

I somehow completely missed the subsequent court filing which confirmed this—an absolutely incredible find by @baroncoleman.… https://t.co/IwtUoCodPr — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026

Kirk was shot in front of thousands of attendees and later died in hospital. Authorities launched a multi‑agency search for the suspect and announced that Robinson, 22, was taken into custody on the night of 11 September after a roughly 33‑hour manhunt. FBI Director Kash Patel said the arrest followed 'waves of tips' flooding federal and local law enforcement.

Allegations of a Different Timeline

In a quote tweet of investigator Baron Coleman's post on X, Owens claimed that Robinson was already detained by 6:25 pm Utah Time on 11 September, several hours before officials publicly said he was in custody. Coleman's post asserted that open‑source investigation had revealed police records showing Robinson in custody earlier than reported.

Love at 5p CDT today!



We’re doubling down. Tyler Robinson was in custody by 6:25p Utah Time on September 11, 2025.



Anyone saying otherwise is FED SLOP.https://t.co/yyDeVqqYx3 — Baron Coleman (@baroncoleman) April 8, 2026

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Owens also wrote that 'they also lied about what Tyler Robinson was wearing when he came into the police station,' repeating her contention that statements made by Governor Cox at a press briefing were inaccurate.

In a press conference announcing the arrest, Governor Cox credited Robinson's family for facilitating the suspect's surrender after recognising him in publicly released images and contacting a family friend, a retired law enforcement official, who then alerted police.

Robinson was taken into custody peacefully at a sheriff's office, without the violent confrontation that some media speculation had anticipated.

What Officials Have Said

Official accounts of the timeline place Robinson's arrest late on 11 September, approximately 33 hours after the shooting. The FBI, working alongside local law enforcement, said it received thousands of tips during the search, making it one of the most extensive public assistance efforts since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, according to federal officials at the time.

Robinson was identified as a 22‑year‑old Utah resident and, according to court filings, had been living near St George and briefly attended university before dropping out. Charging documents released later showed DNA evidence linking Robinson to the scene, including material recovered from the rifle suspected of being used in the shooting.

While a family member and retired officer helping to secure the suspect's surrender has been widely reported, the precise moment Robinson was first held in custody has not been unequivocally documented in public law‑enforcement records. State and federal officials have described the overall sequence—shooting, search, identification, surrender, and charges—but have not addressed claims from open‑source investigators about an earlier custody time.

Update on Robinson's Upcoming Trial

Robinson is still months away from a full trial, but the court calendar is filling up with key pre‑trial activity. Prosecutors have said they have 'plenty of evidence' ready for a preliminary hearing scheduled for 18 May, arguing it should proceed on time and not be delayed by defence motions.

The alleged shooter's legal team has filed several motions, including an effort to ban cameras and recording equipment from an April 17 hearing and other attempts to limit public access to filings. A judge has denied some efforts to restrict media access so far, though deliberations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a court filing noted that ballistics analysis did not conclusively link the bullet recovered from Kirk's body to the rifle alleged to belong to Robinson, a point the defence is expected to raise ahead of the May hearing.