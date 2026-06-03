Marco Rubio lost his composure on Capitol Hill over a single word: party.

The US Secretary of State clashed with Senator Jacky Rosen on Tuesday 2 June 2026, during his first congressional testimony since the Iran war began, after she asked why he had watched a cage fight with Donald Trump rather than join the failed Iran negotiations in Pakistan in April. Rubio rejected her account as slander and insisted he had been exactly where he needed to be.

The confrontation, filmed and shared widely online, reopened an uncomfortable question about who actually speaks for America abroad. Clips of the moment spread across X within hours of the hearing.

'What Party Was I At?': The Senate Hearing Flashpoint

Rosen used the closing minute of her questioning before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to needle the secretary. She said she was 'shocked to see that you were at a party with President Trump in Miami instead of accompanying Vice President Vance to Pakistan for negotiations.' Rubio cut in before she finished, demanding, 'What party was I at? I was at a party?'

an extremely defensive Rubio crashes out over question about why he was at a UFC fight with Trump in Miami instead of in Pakistan with Vance negotiating with the Iranians: "You don't know what you're talking about! I was co-located with the president. I was where I needed to be… — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2026

The session was Rubio's first public testimony since the war with Iran began at the end of February, as PBS noted in its coverage of the hearing. When Rosen said the appearance was 'publicly reported' and backed by photographs, Rubio called the claim 'an absurd statement' and warned that he would answer anyone who tried to slander him, according to Raw Story's account of the row.

He then mounted his defence. Rubio told the committee he had been 'co-located with the president' during a high-stakes negotiation so that he could brief Trump instantly on events unfolding overseas, and he said a capable team under Vance was running the talks on the ground. He insisted he had spoken with the negotiators repeatedly that day.

Ringside in Miami While the Islamabad Talks Collapsed

The event Rosen described was UFC 327, held on Saturday 11 April 2026 at Miami's Kaseya Center. Trump took a front-row seat beside UFC chief Dana White. His daughter Ivanka and Secretary Rubio were among others seated close by, as HuffPost reported from the arena.

Marco Rubio does know that we can see him, right? He was 100% at that UFC event in Miami and not in Pakistan while JD Vance and Jared were in talks with Iran. https://t.co/UBCMJcPJtF pic.twitter.com/nsb7z1oC54 — Fly Sistah 🪷 (@Fly_Sistah) June 2, 2026

The card pulled in 17,741 spectators and a gate of £4.84 million ($6.52 million), according to event records, with New Zealand's Carlos Ulberg claiming the light heavyweight title in the main event against Jiri Prochazka.

On the other side of the world, Vance was leading the American delegation in Islamabad alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Those talks ran for 21 hours across 11 and 12 April before breaking down, with Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi seated at the table. Vance told reporters that Washington needed 'an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon,' a line he delivered at a press conference as the negotiations failed, Fortune reported.

Trump had already telegraphed his detachment. On his way to the fight he told reporters he 'didn't care' about the outcome of the negotiations. Vance, for his part, said he had spoken with the president 'a half dozen times, a dozen times' during the overnight session.

Confirmed Secretary, Unconfirmed Envoys, and a Stalled Ceasefire

Beneath the quarrel over wording sat Rosen's sharper charge. Witkoff and Kushner were never confirmed by the Senate, yet they were dispatched to conduct sensitive diplomacy that the chamber had confirmed Rubio to lead.

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'That's embarrassing for us,' Rosen said, arguing that Congress had every right to expect its confirmed chief diplomat in the room, per Alternet. She also pressed the contrast that Araghchi, Iran's own foreign minister, had taken his seat at the talks while America's confirmed top diplomat stayed away.

The diplomatic picture has darkened since. Iran walked away from the latest round of negotiations on Monday 1 June 2026, citing Israeli strikes on Lebanon as a ceasefire violation, The New Republic reported. At the same hearing, Rubio claimed Tehran had agreed to discuss aspects of its nuclear programme that it had refused to even raise a year earlier.

The photographs from Miami remain the part of this story Rubio cannot talk his way around.