Britain could be on course for a spectacular 'bumper butterfly summer', with conservationists predicting one of the warmest springs on record could trigger a surge in butterfly numbers, including an influx of migratory painted ladies.

The optimistic forecast comes as Butterfly Conservation launches its annual Big Butterfly Count, which will help determine whether favourable conditions have produced one of the UK's strongest butterfly seasons in recent years.

Experts believe this year's weather has created ideal conditions for both resident butterflies and migratory species to thrive.

What Is a Bumper Butterfly Summer?

A 'bumper butterfly summer' describes a season in which butterfly populations are significantly higher than usual because weather conditions have supported successful breeding, caterpillar development and survival.

Butterfly Conservation said this year's warm, dry spring, followed by periods of summer heat and rainfall, has created favourable conditions for butterflies and their food plants.

Resident species, including the small copper, holly blue, peacock, red admiral and brimstone, have all made a promising start to the season.

The encouraging outlook follows Butterfly Conservation's declaration of a 'butterfly emergency' in 2024 after the poorest Big Butterfly Count results on record. A warmer 2025, together with the exceptionally mild conditions seen this year, has raised hopes that butterfly populations may be recovering.

What the Warm UK Weather Could Trigger

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Conservationists are particularly watching for signs of a 'painted lady summer', when unusually large numbers of painted lady butterflies migrate to Britain.

As reported by ITV News, wildlife experts have already recorded early waves of painted ladies arriving from mainland Europe.

The species breeds across North Africa and southern Europe before migrating north, with exceptionally warm conditions in Spain and France, combined with favourable southerly winds, helping larger numbers reach the UK.

Butterfly Conservation's Director of Nature Recovery, Dan Hoare, said: 'We have been seeing small numbers for the last three weeks, but it looks like there has been a big recent immigration from Europe.'

Because painted ladies can complete their life cycle in as little as four to six weeks during warm weather, early arrivals could produce another generation later this summer, potentially increasing their numbers further.

What Is the Painted Lady Butterfly?

The painted lady (Vanessa cardui) is one of the world's most widespread butterfly species and one of Britain's best-known seasonal migrants.

Recognisable by its distinctive orange, black and white wings, it is one of Britain's most remarkable seasonal visitors, arriving after a multi-generational migration from North Africa and southern Europe.

In years with favourable weather and southerly winds, millions can reach the UK, creating one of the country's most spectacular butterfly migrations.

Butterfly Conservation's Big Butterfly Count

Butterfly Conservation is encouraging people across the UK to take part in this year's Big Butterfly Count between 17 July and 9 August.

Participants are asked to spend 15 minutes counting butterflies and day-flying moths before submitting their sightings online, helping scientists track butterfly populations after around 80 per cent of UK species have declined over the past 50 years.

Head of Engagement Kate Merry said: 'After the colourful spring with seemingly lots of beautiful butterflies appearing across the UK, it's tempting to assume we're heading for a bumper summer. But a bright spring is only ever part of the story, which is why we need people out there taking part in the Big Butterfly Count this summer.'