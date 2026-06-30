More than 1,300 people have died as a record-breaking heatwave sweeps across Europe, with roads softening and buckling in the United Kingdom and France as temperatures climb to historic highs.

Dramatic videos shared across social media platforms have captured heat-damaged roads and the extraordinary lengths residents are taking to cope with the scorching conditions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said more than 150 million people have been exposed to the extreme heat since 20 June, prompting urgent health warnings and emergency measures across the continent.

Deadly Heat Sweeps Across Europe

The European heatwave has claimed lives across several countries, with France reporting around 1,000 excess deaths, most involving older people.

Additional fatalities linked to the extreme weather have also been reported elsewhere on the continent, while hospitals continue treating growing numbers of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, heat stress remains a 'silent killer', particularly for older people, children and those with underlying health conditions.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global average. Right now 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling.



Driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 28, 2026

He also noted that 'Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global average', reinforcing scientists' warnings that climate change is making extreme heatwaves increasingly frequent and intense.

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Roads Melt Under Extreme Heat In UK And France

The relentless heat has placed infrastructure under severe strain across Europe. In parts of the UK and France, prolonged exposure to exceptionally high temperatures has caused road surfaces to soften and buckle.

At the same time, rail operators have introduced speed restrictions over concerns that tracks could expand or warp.

The extreme conditions have also fuelled a wave of viral TikTok videos documenting the impact of the heat.

In a widely shared clip, TikTok creator @tnzmaaa filmed a section of road in England where the asphalt had softened, leaving a large depression on the surface.

The creator later posted an update showing the damaged area cordoned off with barriers and warning signs after authorities secured the site.

Meanwhile, in France, TikTok creator Canadian in France (@madeleinedeparis) shared footage demonstrating how soft the road surface had become by pressing a bottle into the asphalt, leaving a visible indentation.

The video has since amassed more than 6 million views, offering a striking glimpse of how record-breaking temperatures have affected everyday infrastructure and drawing widespread attention online.

Ways Europeans Are Coping With The Heatwave

People across Europe have rushed to buy fans and portable air conditioning units as temperatures remained well above seasonal averages, with demand surging in countries where homes have traditionally been built to retain warmth rather than stay cool.

Across the continent, residents have also found inventive ways to escape the relentless heat. Viral videos have shown people seeking relief in public fountains, lakes and canals as one of Europe's most intense heatwaves continues.

In Berlin, where temperatures climbed close to 40C, police deployed water cannon vehicles to spray members of the public in a bid to provide relief from the sweltering conditions. The unusual measure quickly drew attention online as residents welcomed the cooling showers.

Sehr coole Aktion der Berliner Polizei bei den heißen Temperaturen heute!

3,2,1 🚿#B2706 pic.twitter.com/e7sjnc3IME — Rak (@RakMakkabi) June 27, 2026

Meanwhile, in France, Parisians sought respite by diving into the Canal Saint-Martin, while others cooled off in public fountains across the capital as authorities continued urging residents to take precautions against the dangerous heat.

Governments across Europe have also opened cooling centres, expanded heat-health alerts and urged people to stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said the unprecedented early summer heatwave would have been 'virtually impossible' without human-induced climate change, while forecasters warned that exceptionally high temperatures are expected to persist across parts of central and eastern Europe in the coming days.