Counter-terrorism police have taken over the investigation into the suspected murder of former minister and Reform UK spokesperson Ann Widdecombe after what the government described as 'new information' changed the direction of the inquiry.

The development has prompted fresh questions over whether the killing could have been politically motivated, although authorities have stressed there is still no confirmed evidence that terrorism or politics drove the attack.

Home Secretary (Interior Minister) Shabana Mahmood confirmed the move in Parliament on Monday, saying the investigation had entered a new phase after fresh intelligence came to light. A 28-year-old man remains in custody after being re-arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in addition to murder.

Counter-Terror Police Take Lead After New Evidence

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home near Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon, on Thursday, 9 July after police said she suffered 'serious injuries.' Investigators believe she was attacked around midday on Wednesday, 8 July.

Read more Ann Widdecombe Murder Suspect Re-Arrested for Terror Acts as Investigation Explodes Ann Widdecombe Murder Suspect Re-Arrested for Terror Acts as Investigation Explodes

Initially, Devon and Cornwall Police said there was nothing to suggest terrorism or political motivation. However, Mahmood told MPs that 'new information' had emerged, prompting Counter Terrorism Policing to take the lead.

Counter-terror officers later confirmed the suspect had been re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism as detectives work to establish a motive.

'We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack,' said Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, while urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Despite the escalation, officials have reiterated that the suspect was not known to the government's Prevent counter-radicalisation programme.

Police Still Say Motive Remains Unconfirmed

The decision to involve specialist counter-terror investigators has inevitably fuelled speculation that Widdecombe's death could have been a political assassination, given her profile as a former Conservative minister and prominent Reform UK figure.

However, police have not concluded that politics played any role in the killing.

Authorities are continuing to examine CCTV footage, digital evidence and the suspect's movements before the attack while exploring multiple possible motives. Earlier reports said investigators had reviewed footage allegedly showing the suspect travelling nearly 300 miles from South Yorkshire to Devon before the attack.

The investigation has moved rapidly since Widdecombe's death. A 26-year-old man arrested shortly after the incident was released without charge and eliminated from the inquiry, while attention shifted to the current suspect.

Renewed Security Concerns For Public Figures

The latest development has also reignited debate about the safety of British politicians.

Addressing Parliament, Mahmood referenced the murders of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 and Conservative MP Sir David Amess in 2021, adding that Widdecombe's death had raised fresh concerns about protecting people in public life.

According to reports, she offered to meet Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to discuss security arrangements for politicians following the killing.

Tributes to Widdecombe have continued to pour in from across the political spectrum. Best known for her outspoken views on immigration, law and order, and social issues, she served as a Conservative minister before later joining Reform UK after leaving Parliament in 2010.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have urged the public to avoid speculation while officers continue working to determine exactly what motivated the fatal attack.