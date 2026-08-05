Users from Reddit and other social media platforms expressed outrage towards Dahseir Edward Jefferson, 27, who randomly punched a grandmother, leading to her death.

The elderly woman, 61-year-old Susan Gehrke, was a two-time cancer survivor and, according to her loved ones, 'a beacon of light.'

Jefferson was charged with second-degree murder on 29 July, but several commentators pointed out that violent offenders should face tougher penalties after learning that the attacker had a criminal history.

She Looked 'Unrecognisable'

The incident occurred on 24 July, when Jefferson attacked two people at an apartment complex situated near North Alvernon Way and Speedway.

Before Gehrke, Jefferson first punched a man, causing him to fall, hit his head, and suffer lacerations under his left eye among other injuries. The unidentified man survived and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Jefferson would then proceed to punch Gehrke, which investigators found to have broken her dentures due to the sheer force behind the strike. The punch led the 61-year-old to fall and hit her head, knocking her unconscious.

Gehrke suffered a brain bleed and was immediately brought to a hospital, but didn't survive.

According to Frankie Zills, Gehrke's grandson, her grandmother doesn't like being around confrontation and that she probably just wanted to help the first victim get up and go inside.

Gehrke's daughter stated that she and her family went to visit her at the hospital, where she looked 'unrecognisable.' She added how beat up her mother looked, and that she can't let her son see her that way.

Users Question Jefferson's Initial Sentence

One of the central points made by commentators online is how Jefferson was walking freely when he was previously charged with aggravated assault back in 2021.

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A user stated, 'I also need to mention that a random attack on a helpless stranger that results in injury of any kind should be a first-degree felony with no option to lower the charge.'

Several users also mentioned how incidents like these is what makes people push for stricter sentencing. Frankie Zillis echoed this with his question: 'How many innocent people and family members have to be taken before the state figures out that you can't rehabilitate people like this?'

Jefferson's first recorded legal trouble was third-degree burglary in 2019. He reached a plea deal, leading two of the charges to be dismissed.

When he was incarcerated in 2021 for assault, he was also found guilty of multiple crimes, among which were disorderly conduct, weapon possession and tampering with a security or safety device. Jefferson was eventually released in 2024.

With his most recent attack, he's charged with one count of second-degree murder for the death of Susan Gehrke and aggravated assault related to the male victim who was allegedly punched first.

Loved Ones Remember Susan

Loved ones of the 61-year-old are devastated, as her life is cut short after battling cancer twice and was just about to enjoy retirement.

The family has since started a GoFundMe page to cover expenses for her funeral.

'Her 62nd birthday is right around the corner, August 3rd. Instead of celebrating this special day together and planning her retirement party, we are now forced to plan her funeral,' the drive stated.