Former British government minister Ann Widdecombe was struck 21 times on the head with a hammer during an attack lasting about two minutes before prosecutors allege her wallet was taken, a London court has heard.

Joshua Kerry, 28, appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday before the case was sent to the Old Bailey. Prosecutors alleged that Kerry drove more than 250 miles from his home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, to Widdecombe's home in Haytor, on the edge of Dartmoor National Park, where the attack took place on 8 July.

The Crown Prosecution Service said detectives are continuing to investigate Kerry's motive, including whether the killing had a political or terrorist connection. Authorities have not identified a motive.

Court Hears Details of Two-Minute Attack

Prosecutor Kashif Malik told the court that Widdecombe, 78, was eating lunch at around midday when Kerry allegedly arrived at her home in a red Vauxhall Corsa. Wearing black gloves, he is accused of entering through the unlocked front door before attacking her in the kitchen with a hammer.

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Malik told the court that security camera footage allegedly showed Kerry entering the property before asking Widdecombe, 'Don't suppose you have bank cards and ID?', moments before the alleged assault began.

Prosecutors said the footage captured the attack, during which Widdecombe was allegedly struck 21 times before being tipped from her chair. The court heard Kerry then took a wallet from her handbag and left the property about two minutes after entering the house.

Concern was first raised later that afternoon when Widdecombe failed to attend a scheduled online interview for Channel 5's Matt Allwright Show. After producers were unable to contact her, her personal assistant asked her gardener to check on her welfare. The following morning, he found Widdecombe lying face down on the kitchen floor.

CCTV Evidence and Cause of Death

Prosecutors told the court that the home's security camera footage formed part of the evidence presented during the hearing. A pathologist gave the provisional cause of death as blunt force injury to the head, although the precise medical cause will be determined as the investigation continues.

Kerry was charged with murder on Monday following an investigation led by specialist counter-terrorism officers. Although prosecutors allege the attacker left with Widdecombe's wallet, police have said they are continuing to investigate whether the killing was linked to politics or terrorism.

Appearing first before Westminster Magistrates' Court and later at the Old Bailey, Kerry spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. He was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded in custody. A case management hearing is scheduled for 9 October, with a provisional trial date listed for 8 June 2027.

Police Continue Motive Investigation

Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said police inquiries into the defendant's motives were continuing, including the possibility of a political or terrorist connection. He also urged the public not to publish material that could prejudice the proceedings because the defendant is entitled to a fair trial.

Police have said inquiries into the defendant's motives remain ongoing, including whether the alleged attack had a political or terrorist connection. No conclusions have been announced and investigators have not identified a motive.