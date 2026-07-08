When two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, rescue teams rushed to search through collapsed buildings and find people trapped beneath the rubble. Amid the destruction, an unexpected hero emerged and captured the attention of people around the world. Tsunami, an 8-year-old Border Collie, used his remarkable sense of smell to help rescuers locate survivors buried under damaged structures.

The rescue dog, working alongside his handler Jorge Beens as part of the K-SAR ECID rescue canine unit, helped locate at least 13 people alive, including a 60-year-old man who had spent around six days trapped beneath the wreckage.

As Venezuela continued dealing with the aftermath of the earthquakes, Tsunami's efforts turned him into a symbol of bravery and hope for those affected by the disaster.

Heartwarming Details Surface

The two earthquakes that hit Venezuela on June 24 caused widespread devastation, with the second earthquake recorded as the strongest the country had experienced in more than 100 years. According to Venezuelan authorities, 3,685 people had died in the earthquakes as of July 7.

During the rescue operations, Tsunami became one of the most praised members of the teams working to find survivors. His ability to detect human scent beneath layers of collapsed buildings allowed rescuers to identify areas where people were still alive and needed urgent help.

Working with handler Jorge Beens, Tsunami moved through damaged areas as part of the K-SAR ECID rescue canine unit. Once the dog detected signs of life, rescue teams followed his lead and carefully removed rubble to reach those trapped below.

One of the survivors found with Tsunami's help was a 60-year-old man who had been stuck beneath the remains of a collapsed building for approximately six days. The rescue highlighted the important role trained dogs can play during emergency operations, especially when human rescuers face difficult conditions while searching through destroyed structures.

The Venezuelan government praised the work carried out by the rescue teams and their canine partners. 'Our four-legged rescuer managed to save 25 people from the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the earthquakes,' the government said.

Tsunami's work quickly spread across social media, where people shared messages celebrating the dog's contribution. Rescue teams and members of the public praised the Border Collie for his dedication and the role he played in helping families find their loved ones after the disaster.

The dog's success was also a reminder of the training and teamwork behind rescue missions. Tsunami's actions were not based only on instinct, but also on years of preparation with his handler and the rescue unit.

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Tsunami To Retire After Last Mission

The earthquake recovery mission in Venezuela will mark the end of Tsunami's career as a rescue dog. The K-SAR ECID confirmed that the 8-year-old Border Collie will retire after completing this final operation.

Before helping survivors in Venezuela, Tsunami had already taken part in several other rescue efforts. The dog worked during earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and also assisted in operations following floods and landslides in Venezuela.

The K-SAR ECID paid tribute to Tsunami as he prepared to leave active service, praising his commitment throughout his career. 'He retires at the top of his game, proving his courage and giving everything in the field,' the group said in a statement.

Tsunami was not the only canine involved in the rescue response. Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, said that 137 search-and-rescue dogs took part in operations during the 10 days following the earthquakes.

As Venezuela continues recovering from the damage caused by the earthquakes, stories of rescue dogs like Tsunami have provided comfort to many people affected by the disaster. His work showed how trained animals, alongside skilled rescuers, can play a vital role in finding survivors during some of the most difficult moments.

After years of service, Tsunami leaves behind a record of courage and dedication. From earthquakes to floods and landslides, the Border Collie became a trusted member of rescue teams and helped bring hope to people waiting to be found beneath the rubble.