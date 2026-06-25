Lee Andrews, Katie Price's husband, is at the centre of an ongoing Dubai property dispute that could drag him back into court, just days after he walked out of Al Awir prison saying he had lost 20lbs behind bars. The 43-year-old insists he wants to return to the UK, yet remains under a travel ban, leaving his future looking far more tangled than his upbeat social media videos suggest.

The case has blown up after Andrews was detained in Dubai and spent about a month in the emirate's most notorious jail before being released earlier this month. He has publicly denied the fraud narrative attached to his case and instead claimed he was seized at gunpoint over espionage allegations, a version of events that has yet to be independently verified and should be treated carefully. Now, a separate property dispute has emerged, and it is that case, not the prison selfies, that could shape the next chapter.

Lee Andrews Named In High-Stakes Dubai Property Dispute

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According to court documents reported on 23 June, Andrews is the first named defendant in a Dubai property dispute brought by claimant Alexander Keya. The case involves three defendants, and the court reportedly ordered an accounting expert to assess the finances on 15 July last year, with another hearing planned later that month. The exact allegations have not been made public because the proceedings are still ongoing.

That detail matters because it puts the story in the territory of civil enforcement, not just celebrity gossip. A property dispute on its own does not automatically mean prison. But if a Dubai court issues a judgment and Andrews then fails to comply, the case can move into execution proceedings. Under UAE enforcement rules, a judgment creditor can ask the court to take measures against a debtor who does not pay voluntarily, including asset seizure, bank freezes and, in limited circumstances, detention where the creditor proves the debtor has the means to pay, has concealed assets, or has ignored an execution order.

That is the legal bridge people keep hand waving at. It is not glamorous, and it is not instant, but it is real.

So the plain explanation is this. If the property case results in a financial order against Andrews, and if he fails to comply, the execution court could step in. Only then, and only under specific conditions, could detention become a possibility. In other words, the danger is not the lawsuit itself. It is what happens if he loses and then does not pay. That is the bit that matters, and it is the bit that tends to get buried under all the noise.

Prison Weight Loss And Carefully Managed Public Claims

Andrews has made his own post-release narrative part confession, part performance. In a video shared on social media, he said he was 'safe and healthy' and back with Price, while also confirming that he had lost about 20lbs during the period he spent detained in Dubai. The weight loss claim has been repeated in later reports, and Andrews himself framed it as the result of being away from the gym and stuck in prison.

He has also tried to rewrite the future before the present has even settled. In one clip, he said: 'I will be coming to the UK, despite what everyone's saying,' adding, 'I'm on my way soon, so I'll be giving Dubai up a little bit'. That line sounds breezy enough, almost defiant, but it sits awkwardly beside the travel restrictions he is said to still face. Which is the real story here, the confident declaration or the legal barrier? Probably both.

There is also the matter of Cameo, the paid video greeting platform Andrews has joined as he looks for ways to raise money. That move has been interpreted as an attempt to bring in cash while the legal and financial pressure continues to build. If nothing else, it shows how quickly the glamour of a celebrity-adjacent life can give way to the grind of trying to pay debts. One day it is Dubai drama, the next it is custom birthday messages.

Katie Price Silent As Legal Shadows Linger

Price has not issued a formal statement on the fresh property case, leaving Andrews to carry the latest phase of the story on his own. That silence matters, because the couple's relationship has repeatedly been pulled into the orbit of his legal troubles, and every new development only sharpens the scrutiny around them.

What is confirmed is limited but significant. Andrews has been released from Al Awir prison, he says he lost 20lbs while inside, he claims he wants to return to Britain, and court documents indicate he is now named again in a Dubai property dispute. What is not confirmed is the full substance of the allegations, the outcome of the case, or whether his next journey will be to the airport or back into another courtroom. For now, the paperwork seems to be winning.