A convicted rapist who was accidentally released from prison due to a court administration error is now on the run in Europe after fleeing Britain before he could be sentenced.

Bernadin Dedic, 48, was found guilty in his absence at Isleworth Crown Court of nine offences, including four counts of rape and making threats to kill. Prosecutors said he targeted a vulnerable woman at knifepoint before later leaving the country using a Bosnian passport after his mistaken release from custody.

The case has prompted an investigation by HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) after Dedic was wrongly released from HMP Wormwood Scrubs in February. Authorities say he travelled to Bosnia using a valid Bosnian passport and remains at large. During the proceedings, the court heard that he sought repeated delays after leaving the UK, with his legal team citing both a skiing accident and a later heart attack claim.

Court Error Allowed Defendant to Leave UK

Dedic had been remanded in custody while awaiting trial after being charged with a series of serious sexual offences. However, prison staff were incorrectly informed that he had been granted bail and released him from custody. Within hours, he had travelled from London and boarded a Eurostar service before making his way to Bosnia.

Although Metropolitan Police officers had seized his British passport during the investigation, Dedic was able to travel using a Bosnian passport that had not been taken by authorities. HMCTS confirmed it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the release. A spokesperson said the organisation recognised the distress caused by such errors and was reviewing how the mistake occurred.

⚠️ A Bosnian man who was jailed in February for repeatedly r-ping a woman at knifepoint has been released "in error".



Bernadin Dedic, 48, has fled back to Bosnia on the Eurostar using a passport police had failed to seize.



What an absolute joke of a country. pic.twitter.com/nkVg16WBl4 — Emily Wilding Davison🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Wommando) June 10, 2026

If Dedic refuses to return voluntarily, prosecutors are expected to seek his extradition so he can be brought back to Britain for sentencing. Any extradition request would require co-operation between UK and Bosnian authorities and could prolong efforts to return him to court.

Trial Went Ahead Despite Delay Requests

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The trial was originally scheduled to begin in March, but Dedic remained in Bosnia after his release from custody.

His legal team sought delays to the proceedings, initially citing a skiing accident and later claiming he had suffered a heart attack. Despite those requests, the trial ultimately went ahead in his absence when he failed to return to Britain.

Jurors heard that Dedic had consumed large quantities of alcohol and taken cocaine before threatening the victim with a kitchen knife. According to the prosecution, he warned her that if she screamed 'she would not be heard' before carrying out a prolonged sexual assault that lasted several hours.

Jury Convicts on All Nine Charges

Prosecutor Simon Sanford told the court that the offences took place at Dedic's home in Ealing shortly after the breakdown of a relationship with his partner.

The jury unanimously convicted Dedic on all nine charges, including four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, making threats to kill and threatening a person with a knife in a private place.

The convictions mean Dedic faces a substantial custodial sentence if he is returned to the UK. However, because he remains in Bosnia, sentencing cannot proceed until he appears before the court or is extradited back to Britain.

Although the verdicts bring the criminal trial itself to a close, authorities are continuing efforts to locate Dedic and secure his return. If he does not come back voluntarily, prosecutors are expected to pursue formal extradition proceedings through international legal channels.