An Arkansas judge has dismissed a murder case against a father accused of fatally shooting the man charged with sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter. The ruling did not clear Aaron Spencer of the facts of the shooting, but it delivered a sharp rebuke to law enforcement after crucial video evidence vanished before trial.

Special Circuit Court Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. dismissed the second-degree murder charge on Thursday after determining investigators had lost potentially critical dash camera footage tied to the October 2024 killing of Michael Fosler. The missing evidence sat at the centre of Spencer's defence and, ultimately, collapsed the prosecution's case before jurors ever entered a courtroom.

Wilson described dismissal as an 'extraordinary and extreme remedy', as conduct by law enforcement surrounding the missing evidence.

A Case Built Around A Violent Confrontation

Spencer, 37, had pleaded not guilty and argued he acted to protect his daughter after authorities failed to keep her safe from a man already facing serious sexual offence charges.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, Fosler, 67, allegedly sexually assaulted Spencer's daughter between June and July 2024. Prosecutors later charged him with dozens of sexual offences involving the child in September that year.

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Despite those accusations, Fosler was released on bond. On 8 October 2024, Spencer reportedly woke during the night and discovered his daughter was missing. He later found Fosler driving with the girl in the passenger seat.

Investigators said Spencer forced Fosler's vehicle off the highway. After Fosler exited the car, Spencer allegedly opened fire. Court documents state Spencer then retrieved his daughter, placed her in his own vehicle, reloaded his gun and called 911 to report the shooting himself.

Prosecutors argued the shooting amounted to murder. But for many of Spencer's supporters, the case became a broader indictment of a justice system they believed had already failed to protect his daughter before the fatal confrontation occurred.

A Missing Footage Changed Everything

In April 2026, it emerged that a detective with the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office had lost a dash camera memory card believed to contain footage related to the shooting. Defence lawyers argued the disappearance of the evidence was not a simple administrative mistake but part of a wider pattern of failures.

Their filing accused law enforcement of concealing potentially exculpatory material, failing to follow professional obligations, and omitting key details from reports connected to the case.

The defence also argued there was no realistic substitute for the missing footage. According to court documents, the evidence carried 'apparent' exculpatory value and could not be recreated 'by any other reasonable means'.

Wilson ultimately ruled that the conduct surrounding the lost evidence was so severe that dismissal became the only viable outcome.

From Defendant To Sheriff Candidate

Months before the dismissal, he announced a run for Lonoke County sheriff, his campaign around what he described as systemic failures in local law enforcement and the courts.

'I'm the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed,' Spencer wrote in a Facebook campaign announcement. 'And through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court.'

The message resonated with enough Republican voters to push Spencer through the party primary in March with 53.5 per cent of the vote. He is now set to face Democratic candidate Brian Mitchell Sr. in the autumn general election, according to the Arkansas Advocate.