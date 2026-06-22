Read more Keir Starmer's Secret Phone Leaks Reveal Total Collapse as Trump Confirms PM is Quitting Keir Starmer's Secret Phone Leaks Reveal Total Collapse as Trump Confirms PM is Quitting

Sir Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign following US President Donald Trump's prediction that he will step down imminently. Trump posted on his Truth Social account on Sunday that Starmer 'will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom'. He accused the prime minister of having 'failed badly' on immigration and energy, specifically calling for new oil exploration in the North Sea to be opened up, and signed off with 'I wish him well!'.

The remarks have added to speculation that Starmer may announce his departure or a timetable for it as soon as Monday, as his government contends with a serious internal revolt and weak public support.

Trump's Blunt Prediction

Trump's intervention highlighted what he sees as critical failings in two key policy areas. He has repeatedly criticised the UK's immigration system and its energy strategy, advocating instead for maximising North Sea oil and gas production over a greater reliance on wind and other renewables.

Such public comments from a sitting US president about a British prime minister's future are rare and have drawn attention in Westminster. Downing Street has not responded directly to Trump, preferring to highlight Starmer's commitment to continuing the work he was elected to carry out. It has been confirmed that the two leaders did not speak over the weekend following their meeting at the G7 summit in France last week.

Labour's Deepening Crisis

Starmer's position has been weakened by a series of electoral disappointments and internal divisions. In last week's Makerfield by-election, Labour's Andy Burnham won with 54.8 per cent of the vote, securing a majority of more than 9,200 and returning to the Commons as a high-profile potential challenger.

More than 95 Labour MPs have called publicly for Starmer to resign or publish an exit timetable. Several senior figures, including former health secretary Wes Streeting and defence secretary John Healey along with junior ministers, have resigned in recent months amid disagreements over policy, particularly defence spending.

National opinion polls show Reform UK ahead, with Starmer's net approval rating standing at around minus 43 and nearly half the public saying he should stand down as leader. Reform UK has capitalised on voter concerns over migration and the economy.

Starmer Weighs His Options

Business Secretary Peter Kyle has said Starmer is taking time this weekend to consider the political realities and will do what is best for the country. Other cabinet members have urged him to provide clarity soon to avoid prolonged uncertainty. Burnham is scheduled to be sworn in as an MP on Monday, a move that could accelerate discussions about the leadership.

There are worries within government circles that any drawn-out contest might affect economic confidence and delay important decisions. Although Starmer had previously indicated he would fight to stay, recent comments from allies suggest preparations are under way for a smoother handover, possibly before the Labour conference in September to avoid a messy internal fight.

The next few days will reveal whether Starmer chooses to announce his intentions or attempts to ride out the current storm, with significant implications for the stability of his administration and the direction of the Labour Party.