Approximately 160 recruits at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas have contracted influenza just weeks after the Pentagon scrapped its mandatory flu jab, putting Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth under intense scrutiny over the decision to relax vaccination rules.

Medical staff noted the virus moved swiftly through an Air Force Basic Military Training wing, according to The New York Times. The facility houses trainees in close quarters where they sleep on open‑bay bunk beds and eat at communal tables.

Why The Air Force Reinstated Mandates After Keon McDaniel's Death

Tensions heightened following the death of a recruit in his sixth week of training. The Air Force identified the trainee as Keon McDaniel, who died after becoming ill on Friday and moving to Brooke Army Medical Centre.

Officials have not confirmed whether McDaniel's death was directly linked to the flu infections. A medical review is underway to determine the exact cause of his sudden decline.

In response, the Air Force suspended the voluntary vaccine policy for this specific facility. All recruits at Lackland must now receive flu shots to prevent further transmission.

Military representatives confirmed the virus remains contained within the basic training wing. 'Once they are cleared by medical professionals, they will return to training,' an Air Force statement noted.

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Hegseth Defends Medical Autonomy Despite 40 Percent Jab Uptake

The revised health guidelines took effect on 21 April, resulting in a significant drop in immunisation rates. Only around 40 percent of trainees chose to receive the previously mandatory shot.

Hegseth framed his decision as a step to protect religious freedom and personal health choices. He recorded an April video announcement detailing his rationale.

'Under the disastrous Biden administration, this Pentagon waged an unrelenting war on our warriors on many fronts, including when it came to denying them simple medical autonomy and the freedom to express their religious convictions,' Hegseth said. He characterised the mandate as 'absurd, overreaching,' claiming it served to 'weaken our warfighting capabilities.'

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon chief spokesman, defended the new approach on Thursday. He stated the changes were 'based upon thorough risk assessments,' designed to maximise force readiness.

Nearly 160 troops at an Air Force base in Texas have come down with the flu.



Two months prior, Pete Hegseth made the flu vaccine optional for all troops. pic.twitter.com/ZsSq2fKXK7 — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 18, 2026

Lawmakers Question Readiness After Vaccine Rule Change

The decision baffled lawmakers who view mandatory immunisations as a cornerstone of preparedness. Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, an Air Force veteran, voiced strong opposition.

'The reason it was mandatory was to enhance readiness,' Wicker remarked. 'You know, you do give up certain rights when you take the oath,' he explained, adding, 'It's just part of it.'

The White House has largely avoided commenting on the outbreak. A spokeswoman recently redirected press inquiries regarding the situation directly to the Pentagon.

How Public Health Strategy Is Shifting Across The Administration

The Texas outbreak highlights a broader shift in federal public health directives. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently rescinded requirements for flu vaccines containing the preservative thimerosal.

President Donald Trump has exhibited a complicated relationship with vaccine mandates, despite receiving Covid and flu shots in October 2025. Meanwhile, Hegseth has focused on reinstating service members dismissed for refusing the Covid vaccine.

Approximately 8,700 troops left under the previous Covid protocols, with 13 reinstated by last summer. Hegseth extended the reinstatement application deadline to 1 April 2027.

Military rules still mandate immunisations for measles, mumps and polio. Despite the policy reversal, Hegseth urged troops to accept the flu shot voluntarily. 'We will not force you because your body, your faith and your convictions are not negotiable,' he stated.