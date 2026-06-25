The Pentagon has quietly reversed one of Pete Hegseth's most conspicuous health policy moves after a flu outbreak at a Texas Air Force training base infected nearly 300 recruits and reopened questions about whether 'medical autonomy' was ever a serious basis for military vaccine policy that began in April.

For boot camp recruits, the Defence Department is returning to the sort of basic disease control the armed forces relied on for decades. Military officials confirmed that all service boot camps are once again requiring flu vaccinations for recruits, restoring a rule Hegseth had scrapped at the end of April when he made the shot optional across the force.

The decision lands in the middle of a weekslong outbreak at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the Air Force's main basic training site, where cramped barracks, exhaustion and constant close contact created exactly the conditions in which influenza thrives.

By Wednesday, 275 flu cases had been confirmed at Lackland, according to Democrat Congressman Joaquin Castro, whose district includes part of the base. More than 900 recruits pass through the wider training pipeline there each week, and only about 40 per cent of new trainees reportedly chose to get the vaccine after the mandate was lifted.

A Reversal The Pentagon Says Was Not A Reversal

The official Pentagon line is that the timing is merely unfortunate. A defence official told the Associated Press the move to restore mandatory flu shots for recruits was unrelated to the outbreak and instead stemmed from exemption requests submitted by the services after Hegseth's April directive. Those requests, the official said, had been under review for weeks and were finalised earlier this month.

The outbreak at Lackland has now run for roughly three weeks. Recruits have fallen ill in a setting where disease prevention is not some optional public-health extra but part of operational management. Boot camp is built around shared dormitories, communal showers, heavy physical stress and minimal sleep.

Hegseth ended a longstanding flu vaccine requirement in April while invoking 'medical autonomy' and religious freedom. Two months later, after vaccination uptake collapsed at one of the country's largest recruit depots, the department has restored the requirement for the very population most vulnerable to a barracks outbreak.

Read more 'Your Body, Your Faith': 160 Air Force Troops Fall Ill Following Hegseth's Decision to Make Flu Shots Optional 'Your Body, Your Faith': 160 Air Force Troops Fall Ill Following Hegseth's Decision to Make Flu Shots Optional

Why Lackland Became the Flashpoint

The Air Force base in San Antonio processes roughly 700 new recruits a week, according to Air Force figures cited by AP, feeding trainees into an environment where illness can spread at speed before symptoms are even fully recognised. Public health experts do not need a winter surge to explain why that matters.

Dr Arnold Monto, an emeritus professor at the University of Michigan and a veteran influenza expert, said that concentrated outbreaks can occur in spring and summer in places such as military bases and cruise ships, where large groups of people are packed together indoors. If the aim is to prevent outbreaks in those settings, he said, vaccination is especially necessary.

Hegseth's 'Autonomy' Argument Meets Military Reality

When Hegseth announced the rollback in April, he framed it as a corrective to an overly broad mandate, arguing that service members should not be compelled to receive the flu vaccine in every circumstance. The services were given 15 days to seek exceptions if they wanted to preserve requirements for particular groups.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's chief spokesman, confirmed that exemptions were granted to the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as the National Security Agency and the Defence Health Agency. Army and Navy officials have also said they want the option to require flu shots for broader categories of personnel, including troops deploying overseas, healthcare workers and childcare staff.

Behind the rhetoric about freedom of choice, the services appear to have recognised almost immediately that parts of the force could not sensibly function under a fully voluntary flu policy.

Families Fighting Flu, a US advocacy group, welcomed the return to mandatory vaccinations, with executive director Michele Slafkosky saying it was 'unfortunate' that more than 200 people at Lackland became ill after the requirement was rescinded. She added that the updated guidance 'will save lives'.

The military abandoned a long-established protective measure, saw uptake fall, then watched a major training base become the site of a fast-moving outbreak. It has now restored the rule for recruits and is considering broader mandates for other high-risk groups.

As the Pentagon continues to monitor the outbreak, the episode underscores a broader debate about the future of military medical policy. With Army and Navy leaders reportedly seeking further exceptions for specific groups, including troops deploying overseas and healthcare workers, the department faces a continued struggle to reconcile its stated ideological goals with the stark realities of maintaining a healthy, operational fighting force.