Pete Hegseth has ordered a sweeping US military fitness reset after telling senior commanders that overweight troops and 'fat generals and admirals' were unacceptable in the Pentagon and in commands worldwide.

The remarks came during an address to general and flag officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, where Hegseth linked physical appearance to military readiness. He said every member of the joint force, at every rank, would have to take a physical training test twice a year and meet body composition requirements twice a year.

The policy was presented as part of a wider cultural shift in the armed forces under President Donald Trump, with Hegseth arguing that leaders must set the standard before asking service members to follow it.

Hegseth Uses Fitness Standards To Challenge Senior Commanders

Hegseth told the assembled commanders that fitness and appearance were the starting point for his reforms. In the official transcript, he said it was tiring to see overweight personnel in military formations and added that it was unacceptable to see overweight generals and admirals in the Pentagon.

He then said that all ranks, including a four-star general, must meet height and weight standards and pass a PT test.

The line that spread quickly online was his claim that such senior officers were a 'bad look.' A viral X post amplified the remarks with partisan language, but the central quote is supported by the government transcript. The transcript also confirms that Hegseth ordered two PT tests each year for the joint force and twice-yearly height and weight checks during every year of service.

🚨 BREAKING: SecWar Pete Hegseth NUKES fat generals and announces a new twice-yearly PT test for top brass.



"It's unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading all around the world. It's a BAD LOOK, and it's not who we are!"



"You need… pic.twitter.com/llktg7QqLa — War Correspondent (@warDaniel47) June 19, 2026

The Department's own news account of the address added an operational detail. It said every active component service member would have to exercise vigorously every duty day and take two physical fitness tests each year.

It also said National Guard and reserve component members would be required to maintain an appropriate physical fitness regime and complete one annual fitness test, aligned with their combat or non-combat designation.

Military Fitness Memo Builds On Earlier Standards Review

The announcement did not arrive in isolation. On 12 March 2025, Hegseth ordered a department-wide review of rules governing physical fitness, body composition, and grooming, according to a Defence Department release. He said at the time that standards had to support what he called the world's most lethal and effective fighting force.

That review helped set the stage for the Quantico announcements. A separate release on the announced memorandums said Hegseth referenced 11 memorandums during the speech, including measures on military fitness standards, grooming, training requirements, and investigations. The Department said the memorandums reflected the priorities and directives outlined in his remarks.

The fitness order matters because it puts senior officers under the same public language Hegseth used for junior troops. It also gives commanders a clear signal that physical readiness may affect careers, not merely unit-level training calendars. The message was blunt: the culture he wants starts with visible discipline, and the people giving orders must be able to meet the standard themselves.

Waist-To-Height Guidance Adds Consequences For Non-Compliance

Later implementation guidance shows how the body composition element may be measured. An 18 December 2025 Personnel and Readiness memorandum said the Department would use a waist-to-height ratio, known as WHtR, beginning 1 January 2026. The memo said height and weight tables would no longer be used to evaluate body composition and set an upper allowable WHtR limit of less than 0.55.

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That guidance said each military department would evaluate service members' body composition twice a year. It said personnel at or above the 0.55 ratio would receive further body fat assessment. It also stated that failure to meet standards may result in the withholding of favourable personnel actions, including promotions, while continued failure or inadequate progress could lead to administrative measures, including processing for administrative separation.

The practical effect could be significant for service members who have passed ordinary job requirements but fall short of the new body composition regime. Promotions, assignments, and retention decisions may come under fresh scrutiny if individual services apply the standards strictly.

Hegseth's approach also narrows the distance between symbolic culture-war rhetoric and personnel policy, because the official documents tie physical readiness to career consequences.