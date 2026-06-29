President Donald Trump has unveiled a commemorative US passport featuring his own portrait and signature, but the high-profile rollout comes with a significant catch, as the document is not a national standard and will be available to only a tiny fraction of travellers.

The launch of the America250 travel document has ignited a firestorm of debate, with critics questioning the precedent of placing a living president on official government identification. While the design has dominated headlines, the reality of its distribution is far more restrictive than many initially perceived.

According to the State Department, the commemorative edition is not replacing the familiar blue booklet used by millions of citizens. Instead, it is being treated as a limited-run keepsake, available exclusively through the Washington Passport Agency starting from 6 July.

A Passport Few Americans Will Actually Hold

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For many travellers, the announcement created the impression that the redesigned passport would soon replace the familiar version used across the country.

According to details released alongside the launch, where US President Trump revealed the passport via a Truth Social post where he said it was 'The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!',' the commemorative passport is being issued in limited numbers through a single passport agency rather than becoming the new national standard.

According to the State Department, only the Washington Passport Agency in the country's capital will issue the limited-edition passports from 6 July. The limited distribution means that countless Americans renewing or applying for passports elsewhere will continue receiving the regular booklet.

Unless the United States government decides to expand the programme, the commemorative edition of the American passport will remain something only a small group of travellers can obtain, making it exclusive though not as immediately obvious from the initial announcement.

The scarcity has also changed how some view the commemorative passport. Rather than simply serving as another travel document, the 28-page booklet has begun to resemble a keepsake linked to the America250 campaign. This has further fueled discussion over whether the passport is intended primarily as a practical document or as a symbolic item that marks the anniversary celebration.

Security Could Make The Passport Even More Controversial

Limited availability has added another layer to the debate already surrounding the passport's controversial design. Much of the conversation initially focused on Trump's portrait and signature, but the restricted rollout has shifted attention to who will actually be able to receive one and why access is so limited from the outset.

The timing has also attracted interest, as the launch comes amid preparations for America's 250th anniversary celebrations. Government officials have described the commemorative passport as part of that effort, positioning it as one of several initiatives designed to highlight the historic milestone rather than replace existing official documents.

While the State Department announcement stated that the commemorative passports will be provided 'while supplies last,' several news outlets have reported that up to 30,000 of these booklets will be distributed.

Whether the limited release eventually expands remains uncertain. For now, Americans hoping to receive the new version of the travel documents may find that simply applying for a passport is not enough to obtain the limited-edition passports. Unless they meet the rollout requirements and proceed to the designated agency, they will most likely receive the traditional passport in circulation.

As interest in the America250 celebrations continues to grow, the debate surrounding the passport is likely to persist. For the foreseeable future, however, the eye-catching design will remain a footnote in the history of US travel documents, leaving the vast majority of citizens to continue using the traditional booklet they have carried for decades.