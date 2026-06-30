The era of the paper federal cheque has ended. As of 30 September 2025, the Social Security Administration and other federal agencies have moved to a mandatory electronic payment system. This transition, mandated by Executive Order 14247, means that nearly all government disbursements are now issued via direct deposit or prepaid debit cards.

The government introduced this change to improve security, speed up delivery times, and reduce the massive costs associated with printing and mailing paper cheques. If you receive Social Security, SSI, disability benefits, or tax refunds, your payments should already be arriving electronically.

Under the directive, Social Security, SSI and disability benefits, along with tax refunds and other federal payouts, will be sent by direct deposit or similar digital methods rather than traditional paper cheques.

Social Security Electronic Benefits: Why Paper Cheques Are Being Phased Out

The Social Security electronic benefits overhaul is rooted in two main arguments advanced by the Trump administration and the Treasury Department: security and cost.

According to the executive order and subsequent SSA guidance, all routine federal disbursements are expected to move to channels such as bank transfers, prepaid and debit cards, digital wallets and real‑time payment systems. Paper cheques are treated as a last resort rather than a standard option.

The administration said agencies spent more than $657 million (£491.96 million) in the 2024 fiscal year maintaining legacy systems that handle paper records and cheques. Treasury data cited by the SSA puts the average cost of printing and mailing a single government cheque at $3.07 (£2.30), around 20 times the cost of sending the same payment electronically.

We're transitioning fully to electronic payments this year, and you can help others prepare. Know someone still getting paper checks? Check out our blog and share this information so they can switch safely and easily: https://t.co/5w5HMzdm9R pic.twitter.com/KOFEFgNPE1 — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) June 2, 2026

Security is the other big driver. In a recent agency blog, Social Security officials said paper cheques are '16 times more likely to be lost, stolen, altered, or returned undeliverable than electronic payments.'

The Trump order states that the move is intended to 'defend against financial fraud and improper payments, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the security of Federal payments.'

Who Does The Social Security Electronic Benefits Shift Affect

For most people on Social Security, the switch to electronic benefits has effectively already happened. SSA figures referenced in guidance suggest that fewer than 1% of beneficiaries — roughly 280,000 people — still receive cheques in the post rather than direct deposits or card payments.

The news came after the agency confirmed it intends to complete the full transition to Social Security electronic benefits 'this year', ahead of the legal deadline in late 2025.

The policy also covers Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and a raft of other federal payments, including veterans' benefits and IRS tax refunds.

Officials have repeatedly stressed that the aim is a 'smooth' transition for older recipients, disabled people and those without conventional bank accounts.

The SSA has pointed to the Direct Express programme, which allows benefits to be paid onto a pre‑paid debit card rather than into a bank account, as the main alternative for the unbanked.

The order does, however, leave room for people to remain on paper in some situations. Exemptions may apply where an individual genuinely lacks access to banking or electronic payment systems, in emergencies, in certain law‑enforcement or national‑security contexts, or in other cases signed off by the Treasury Department.

The SSA has also indicated that people in remote areas or those facing mental health or access‑to‑banking challenges may be eligible to request waivers.

How To Move Onto Social Security Electronic Benefits

The Social Security Administration is urging anyone still on paper to switch to electronic benefits 'as soon as possible', rather than waiting for a hard cut‑off and risking a missed payment.

The recommended route is direct deposit into a bank or credit union account. Beneficiaries can log into their 'My Social Security' account online, add or update their account details and have future payments sent electronically.

Banks and credit unions can also send the necessary information straight to Social Security on a customer's behalf.

For those without a current or savings account, the SSA is steering people to the Direct Express prepaid debit card. Enrolment can be done via the GoDirect.gov website or by calling the numbers provided in SSA and Treasury guidance, after which benefits are loaded onto the card each month and can be withdrawn as cash or used in shops.

Officials say moving early will help avoid any disruption when paper cheques are finally wound up.

A Push For Digital, With Limited Opt‑Outs

The broader push towards Social Security electronic benefits fits a pattern seen in other public services, where digital is treated as the default and everything else as an exception.

Supporters point to faster payments, lower costs and fewer opportunities for fraud. Critics worry, with some justification, about those who fall between the gaps: the housebound pensioner with no computer, the carer juggling someone else's money, the claimant living miles from the nearest bank.

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The SSA has tried to address those gaps with alternative products and a formal waiver process. Beneficiaries who cannot 'make this transition' are told they can request an exemption by calling a dedicated Treasury number, 1-877-874-6347, and talking through their situation with a technician.

The change forms part of an executive order, numbered 14247, signed by President Donald Trump in March. The order requires federal departments, including the Social Security Administration (SSA) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to use electronic payment systems 'wherever possible' after 30 September 2025.

Officials have framed it as a long‑planned modernisation of government finances, aimed at cutting costs and curbing fraud in programmes that reach tens of millions of Americans every month.