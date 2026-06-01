Fresh speculation about Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman has prompted questions about whether the longtime friends are facing a serious rift in the wake of Jackman's split from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Some reports have gone further, suggesting the Deadpool & Wolverine star is wary of how his Australia co-star might affect his career, with claims that Jackman does not want to get on Kidman's bad side because of the influence she holds in the industry.

Is Hugh Jackman Really Afraid Of Nicole Kidman?

According to recent reports, Jackman is allegedly concerned that Kidman has firmly aligned herself with Furness following the couple's highly publicised separation. The rumours gained traction after claims emerged that Kidman intentionally avoided Jackman and his partner, Sutton Foster, during the 2026 Met Gala.

Sources cited in multiple entertainment reports suggested Kidman chose to distance herself out of loyalty to Furness, whom she has reportedly remained close with throughout the breakup.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/q0wg5ni5Ax — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

The speculation has led some outlets to suggest that Jackman is worried about Kidman's influence within Hollywood's tight-knit Australian celebrity circle. Reports claim he fears becoming increasingly socially isolated as more mutual friends side with Furness. One report even alleged that Jackman has become frustrated by what he sees as a growing shift in loyalties among longtime friends and industry contacts.

However, despite attention-grabbing headlines suggesting Jackman has been 'warned' about Kidman or is somehow intimidated by her, there is no public evidence indicating that the actor is actually afraid of her.

OMEGA Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman attends the 2026 Met Gala wearing a vintage 23 mm OMEGA Constellation "Manhattan" from 1982.#METGala#OMEGA#OMEGAMyChoice pic.twitter.com/FlxTFCCI2b — OMEGA (@omegawatches) May 5, 2026

Most of the recent claims stem from unnamed insider sources and entertainment gossip reports rather than direct statements from either star. Neither Jackman nor Kidman has publicly commented on the alleged tension, and no verified account has suggested that the relationship has deteriorated into anything resembling a personal feud.

Hugh Jackman And Nicole Kidman: A Longstanding Friendship

In fact, the pair share a friendship that stretches back decades. Both Australian stars famously worked together on Baz Luhrmann's 2008 epic Australia, and over the years they have repeatedly spoken warmly about one another in interviews. Jackman previously described Kidman as someone he had known for years through his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, while the two have often appeared together at industry events and charitable causes.

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Their long history was also highlighted in 2022 when Kidman stunned audiences by bidding USD$100,000 for a hat worn by Jackman in his Broadway production of The Music Man during a charity fundraiser. Jackman later publicly thanked her for the extraordinary donation, underscoring the close bond they had maintained for decades.

What appears more likely is that Kidman's reported support for Furness has created an awkward dynamic during a sensitive period in Jackman's personal life. Entertainment insiders claim Kidman believes Furness was deeply hurt by the breakup and has chosen to prioritise that friendship for now. Even some reports suggesting tension note that Kidman ultimately hopes to repair her friendship with Jackman in the future.

As a result, the idea that Jackman is genuinely afraid of Kidman seems to be an exaggeration driven largely by tabloid speculation. What the reports do suggest is a potentially uncomfortable shift in one of Hollywood's longer-standing friendships as both stars navigate the complicated personal aftermath of Jackman's divorce.

For now, neither star has addressed the rumours publicly, leaving much of the narrative fuelled by anonymous sources and celebrity gossip rather than confirmed facts.