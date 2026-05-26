Donald Trump appeared to nod off during a solemn Memorial Day event honouring fallen soldiers on Monday, in a viral clip filmed in what looked to be a formal ceremony setting in the United States, prompting critics to accuse him of looking 'bored' and 'unfit for office' while supporters rushed to insist the president was merely squinting in the sun.

Memorial Day in the US is dedicated to service members who died in military action, and public figures are typically expected to project a certain level of formality and attentiveness.

Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House, has long been scrutinised for his conduct at official ceremonies, from his standing posture to his interactions with military families, so even brief moments on camera tend to be dissected frame by frame.

The latest controversy began when a short video was posted by the political footage account Acyn and then widely amplified by PatriotTakes, which monitors right‑wing figures and rhetoric.

In the clip, Trump is seated while former Fox News host Pete Hegseth delivers a Memorial Day address. As those around him stand to attention, Trump sits with his eyes closed for several seconds, occasionally tapping his knees.

PatriotTakes, which helped push the footage across X and other platforms, offered a tart caption: 'Looks bored.' The wording was enough to set off a sharp wave of online reaction, much of it hostile, some of it mocking, and some quietly defensive from supporters who saw little more than a man closing his eyes.

Memorial Day Video Rekindles 'Don Snorleone' Trump Jokes

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The Memorial Day video quickly became fresh fodder for long‑standing jokes about Trump's apparent drowsiness at public events.

Lisa, an LGBTQ rights advocate in Oklahoma, revived a nickname that has circulated in liberal circles for years, referring to Trump as 'Don Snorleone' in response to the clip.

The gag frames him less as an engaged statesman and more as an ageing figure dozing through his duties.

A Democratic‑aligned political action committee, BlueRibbonPAC, used the moment to make a broader character point, writing that 'Donald Trump has always been this way. It's nothing new, but was always why he IS unfit for office.'

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar, known for posting short, often pointed clips of politicians, joined the pile‑on with a deadpan summary on social media: 'Trump 'blinked' for a long time during Pete Hegseth's Memorial Day speech.'

Trump "blinked" for a long time during Pete Hegseth's Memorial Day speech pic.twitter.com/VTLN7iUQqj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 25, 2026

The quotation marks around 'blinked' did most of the work, implying that what defenders might describe as a simple eye close looked rather more like a short nap.

At this point, the debate is largely interpretive. The video shows Trump with his eyes shut for an extended beat during a tribute to dead soldiers, which is enough to raise eyebrows.

Whether that amounts to sleep, boredom or a moment's pause remains disputed, and nothing in the footage conclusively proves he actually fell asleep.

Trump Memes And Supporters Clash Over 'Bored' Memorial Day Moment

The Memorial Day clip has also highlighted the familiar split in how Trump's base and his detractors process the same images. Conservative writer Anthony Galli pushed back at the online mockery, offering a benign reading that made clear where he stood.

'It's sunny so President Trump is squinting hard to take in the patriotic message,' he wrote, recasting the closed eyes as an act of concentration rather than indifference.

It's sunny so President Trump is squinting hard to take in the patriotic message.



Show some respect. pic.twitter.com/rnvGENofpR — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) May 25, 2026

This kind of counter‑narrative is hardly new in Trump world. Over the years, his allies have often argued that what critics see as gaffes, breaches of decorum or signs of physical frailty are in fact innocuous, exaggerated, or taken out of context by opponents who already dislike him.

The president himself has previously denied drifting off in public settings. He has been filmed with his eyes closed at Cabinet meetings and Oval Office events, fuelling speculation that he was asleep in front of cameras.

Trump has rejected that characterisation, insisting that he sometimes shuts his eyes to listen more carefully when other people are speaking, rather than out of fatigue.

Memorial Day, however, is not just any backdrop. The sight of a would‑be commander‑in‑chief with his eyes shut while someone else praises fallen troops hits a raw nerve in American political culture, where reverence for the military is both real and heavily ritualised.

To supporters who see Trump as a champion of veterans, a few seconds of closed eyes at an outdoor ceremony seem trivial. To critics, those seconds are seized on as emblematic of a deeper lack of seriousness.

As with so many Trump‑related controversies, the Memorial Day footage has taken on a symbolic weight disproportionate to its running time. A brief, ambiguous moment is now another digital Rorschach test, with each side seeing precisely what they expected to see when they pressed play.