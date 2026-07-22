A viral TikTok video filmed in West Palm Beach, Florida, has sparked a fresh wave of online discussion after a motorist recorded a man in a neighbouring car whom many viewers say bears an 'uncanny resemblance' to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In the clip, the person filming calls out 'Jeffrey?', prompting the driver to turn towards the camera with a surprised expression before driving away.

The brief encounter has fuelled widespread speculation across social media, despite there being no evidence that the individual is Jeffrey Epstein, who was officially declared dead in 2019.

Viral TikTok Video From West Palm Beach

The video, captioned 'The uncanny resemblance,' has quickly spread across TikTok and other social media platforms, where users have dissected every second of the encounter.

The footage shows traffic at what appears to be a junction in West Palm Beach before the person filming notices a driver in the adjacent lane.

After calling out 'Jeffrey?', the driver briefly turns his head towards the camera.

His facial expression, followed by his decision to continue driving, has become the main talking point among viewers.

Many have focused on the man's physical appearance, while others have argued that his reaction added to the mystery surrounding the clip.

As the video gained traction, reposts, reaction videos and online discussions helped push it beyond TikTok, drawing attention from users across multiple social media platforms.

Who Is the Man in the Viral Video?

Despite the speculation, the identity of the man in the video has not been confirmed.

There is no credible evidence suggesting the driver is Jeffrey Epstein or that the encounter is connected to him in any way.

While some social media users have described the individual as a convincing lookalike, others have urged viewers not to jump to conclusions based solely on his appearance.

The clip highlights how easily viral videos can generate widespread speculation before any verifiable information becomes available.

At the time of writing, no official source has identified the driver or commented on the video's authenticity beyond what is visible in the footage.

Previous Epstein Alleged Sighting

The viral TikTok clip is not the first time social media users have claimed to have seen Jeffrey Epstein in public years after his death.

Read more Is Jeffrey Epstein Alive in Tel Aviv? New Photos Claim He Walks Freely with Bodyguards in Israel Is Jeffrey Epstein Alive in Tel Aviv? New Photos Claim He Walks Freely with Bodyguards in Israel

Earlier this year, an AI-generated image purporting to show a bearded Epstein crossing a busy street in Tel Aviv, Israel, circulated widely online alongside false claims that he had faked his death.

The image was shared across multiple social media platforms as supposed evidence that the late financier was still alive.

However, a Reuters fact check found the picture was not authentic.

Google's SynthID tool determined with 'very high' confidence that the image had been created using Google's AI technology.

Unverified Sightings Were AI-Generated

The person who created the image also told Reuters it was generated using Google Gemini and provided screenshots of the prompt used to produce it.

The original version of the image was posted to Reddit's r/hardaiimages community, where AI-generated visuals are openly shared.

It also contained a Google Gemini watermark, which had been cropped out of versions later circulated with misleading claims.

The episode illustrates how manipulated media and unverified sightings have continued to fuel speculation surrounding Epstein since his death in a Manhattan jail in August 2019. Like the latest TikTok video from West Palm Beach, there is no verified evidence linking the viral content to Jeffrey Epstein himself.