A viral video filmed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked a racism controversy after a spectator appeared to make a slant-eye gesture behind South Korean YouTuber Inonyang, better known as Ino Cat, during South Korea's match against the Czech Republic in Mexico.

The clip, recorded at Akron Stadium in Zapopan near Guadalajara on 11 June, spread rapidly across social media after Ino Cat shared it with the caption: 'Tell me if I'm just being too sensitive.' An English caption accompanying the post read: 'POV: When you experienced racism at the World Cup.'

The footage appears to show a man seated behind the content creator pulling the corners of his eyes back while looking directly at the camera, a gesture widely regarded as offensive towards people of East Asian descent. The clip quickly became one of the most widely shared off-field moments of the tournament and later prompted a public apology from the spectator involved.

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Who Is Ino Cat?

Ino Cat is a South Korean travel and lifestyle content creator who has built a large online following through videos documenting her experiences abroad. During the World Cup, she has been sharing content from host cities in Mexico and covering South Korea's matches for her audience.

The incident occurred during South Korea's opening World Cup match against the Czech Republic, which ended in a 2-1 victory. However, discussion surrounding the video quickly spread beyond the result itself and became one of the most widely discussed off-field stories of the tournament.

Public Apology Issued

According to Korean media reports, the man in the video was identified as Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes. As criticism intensified, he released a video statement apologising for his actions.

He said he regretted the incident, had reflected on his behaviour and wanted to offer a sincere apology. He also stated that he was not attempting to justify what had happened.

Reports linking Bernal to an engineering organisation in Jalisco also circulated online. However, the Colegio de Ingenieros Civiles del Estado de Jalisco later issued a statement saying he had no affiliation with the organisation.

Mexican Supporters Rally Around Ino Cat

The video also prompted a wave of responses from Mexican football supporters, many of whom apologised directly to Ino Cat and said the behaviour shown in the clip did not represent either Mexico or the atmosphere at the World Cup.

In a separate message, Ino Cat thanked those who contacted her following the incident and said the vast majority of people she had met during her time in Mexico had been welcoming and friendly.

The reaction from supporters became a significant part of the discussion online, with many focusing not only on the original incident but also on the response from fans who condemned the gesture.

He has officially been FIRED after making racist gesture!



FAFO 👊 pic.twitter.com/cjJ4qxUqFN — Patriot Headquarters (@PatriotHQ) June 14, 2026

Good. Can't believe how people still do this shit. For any race. — AppleBig (@starsgap) June 14, 2026

The Korean girl who was mocked for her facial features by a Mexican man turned out to be a Korean influencer.



The incident went so viral that the man, identified as Ulises Bernal, was forced to resign from his job and later posted a public video apologizing.



The influencer, Ino… pic.twitter.com/NFBihhlPBz — Kara (@UTDKarra) June 14, 2026

FIFA Anti-Discrimination Measures Under Spotlight

FIFA has introduced anti-discrimination protocols for the World Cup and says discriminatory behaviour can lead to sanctions against supporters, teams or associations.

Neither FIFA nor tournament organisers had publicly commented on the incident at the time of writing.

Although the man identified in reports has apologised, the video continues to attract attention online. With the World Cup bringing together supporters from around the world, the incident has become one of the tournament's most widely discussed off-field moments.