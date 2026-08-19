State Farm is sending out a record $5 billion (£3.7 billion) dividend to eligible policyholders, with millions of customers already receiving payments and millions more set to follow. The insurer began distributing the money on 31 July, leaving many customers asking the same questions: are they eligible, how much could they receive and when should they expect their payment?

More than 7.2 million cheques had been mailed since payments began, while another 3.8 million were scheduled to go out during the week, according to State Farm spokesperson Steve Baldwin. The dividend applies to policies covering 49 million vehicles.

Who Is Eligible for the State Farm Dividend?

State Farm customers with an auto insurance policy in force between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2025 are eligible for the dividend, the insurer previously told CBS News.

That means eligibility is based on having a qualifying auto policy during 2025. Customers do not necessarily need to have the same policy today to qualify, provided they had an eligible policy in force during the specified period.

The payments are being distributed in waves across different states, meaning eligible customers may receive their money at different times.

How Much Will State Farm Customers Receive?

The average State Farm dividend payment is expected to be around $100 (roughly £74) per vehicle, although the exact amount will vary between customers.

State Farm said the dividend is calculated as a percentage of the premium paid for each qualifying policy in 2025. The percentage differs depending on the state, ranging from 4% to 10%.

As a result, there is no single fixed State Farm refund amount for everyone. The amount a customer receives will depend on the qualifying premium they paid.

How Will the State Farm Dividend Be Paid?

Customers who have an email address on file with State Farm will receive an email from 'donotreply@e.sfdividend.com' with instructions for accessing a payment portal.

Through the portal, eligible customers can choose to receive their State Farm dividend through a digital payment option, including Zelle, Venmo or PayPal, or request a cheque by mail.

Customers who do not have an email address on file will automatically receive a cheque through the post.

When Should You Expect Your State Farm Dividend?

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State Farm began sending dividend payments on 31 July, but customers should not expect all payments to arrive at once.

The insurer is distributing the State Farm dividend in waves by state. With millions of payments involved, the process is expected to take several months to complete.

The latest figures show the scale of the rollout. More than 7.2 million cheques had already been mailed, with a further 3.8 million scheduled to be sent during the week of the update.

Therefore, customers who have not yet received their State Farm dividend may still be waiting for their payment to be processed.

How to Check Your State Farm Dividend Payment

Customers with questions about the $5 billion (£3.7 billion) State Farm dividend can visit sfdividend.com for additional information.

State Farm has also provided a dedicated phone number, 1-888-808-9532, for customers seeking further assistance with their dividend payment.

For eligible policyholders, checking their email address and post could help them identify when their payment is being sent, as the insurer continues the nationwide distribution.