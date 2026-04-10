Afrika Bambaataa, the 'Godfather of Hip Hop,' passed away on Thursday at 67.

Bambaataa died from complications of cancer at 3:00am on 9 April in Pennsylvania, TMZ reported. His death was confirmed by his attorney and the Universal Zulu Nation, the international hip hop awareness group he founded.

Mickey Bentson, Bambataa's friend, recalled their last conversation before his passing. 'Two days ago, I spoke with Afrika Bambaataa and found him in high spirits,' Bentson wrote on Facebook. 'Today, however, I began receiving calls about his passing. Concerned, I reached out to him but received no response.'

Friend Pays Tribute to The Godfather of Hip Hop

'My worries deepened, and I was heartbroken to learn it was true—he had peacefully fallen asleep and did not wake up,' Bentson said, hailing Bambaataa as Hip Hop culture's global ambassador and pioneering architect.

'Bambaataa was instrumental in organising, shaping, and elevating the culture from its earliest days in the Bronx into a worldwide movement rooted in the principles of Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun,' he added. 'His influence extended far beyond music—impacting generations of artists, DJs, dancers, and cultural leaders across the globe.'

Afrika Bambaataa's Roots and Rise to Fame

Known to many as the 'Master of Records,' Bambaataa helped define the sonic blueprint of early hip hop in the 1970s, through his South Bronx block‑party DJ sets. He was credited with popularising the use of breakbeats and the Roland TR‑808 drum machine, which became foundational to the genre's electro‑funk sound.

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His 1982 hit 'Planet Rock,' recorded with his group Soulsonic Force, became one of hip hop's most influential tracks, allegedly blending Kraftwerk samples with pulsing electronic rhythms. Music critics hailed the song as an electro‑funk anthem that changed the hip hop landscape.

Bambaataa received numerous accolades in the next decades, culminating in his induction into 2008's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tributes poured in from fellow artists and fans, who credited him with opening doors for hip hop's migration from the Bronx to international audiences.

Sexual Assault Allegations and Controversy

In later years, however, his legacy became entangled with serious allegations of sexual abuse. In 2016, Bronx activist Ronald Savage came forward publicly, accusing Bambaataa of sexually abusing him when he was 14.

'I was scared, but at the same time I was like, "This is Afrika Bambaataa,"' he told AP (per CBS News). 'I just remember Bam being so big and laying on top of me. It confused me. I really started disliking myself.'

Another man, Hassan Campbell, alleged that Bambaataa abused him when he was 12 and 13. Speaking to the New York Daily News, he recalled seeing Baambaata as a father figure before the alleged abuses happened.

An anonymous plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit against Bambaataa in 2021, alleging sexual abuse and trafficking for four years beginning in 1991, when the plaintiff was 12. The case resulted in a default judgment against Bambaataa after he failed to show up in court.

Bambaataa denied the accusations during his lifetime and was never criminally convicted of any sexual offence. 'I never abused nobody,' he told Fox 5 News in 2016. 'You know, it just sounds crazy for people to say that, to hear: "You abused me." You know all my people back then, you know the hundreds of people that been around me. If something like that happened, why you never went to none of them?'