On April 21, a TikTok video posted by a mother recording the clouds outdoors went viral after she captured unexpected and strange sounds while filming the sky, drawing widespread curiosity from social media users.

According to the post, the woman was documenting the clouds when she and viewers later noticed an unusual, unexplained audio in the recording, prompting speculation online about its possible source, with audiences debating whether the sound was natural or digitally generated.

What's the Sound in the Video?

As the video has gained attention online, viewers have flooded the comments section with theories as to what may have caused the mysterious noise. Some believe the 'unusual-looking' clouds may be hiding something.

'Those clouds look like a cover,' one user commented, while another said, 'I think the so called clouds are put there to hide whatever is roaming up above or something.'

Others dismissed the idea that the sound was coming from the sky at all, suggesting it could simply be originating from somewhere in the neighbourhood.

'I think someone has a big speaker and does it from the garage,' one user wrote, while another added, 'Meanwhile, it's just some guy in his garage playing with a mic and a huge speaker.'

Some viewers also tied the viral video to religious beliefs. 'Sounds like fallen angels. Just like the ones from the Euphrates river,' one user commented, while another asked, 'Is that the loud trumpet sounding for the end times?'

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As the speculation continued, others questioned the authenticity of the clip altogether.

'Is this real audio? It's hard to believe anything anymore online,' one said. Another wrote, 'In a world where everyone uses AI, reality starts to blur... what can we still trust?'

Meanwhile, several viewers focused on the appearance of the clouds rather than the sound itself.

'The sky is not normal and hasn't been for awhile,' one said, while another added, 'Why no comments about how ODD those clouds are .... Those are not natural clouds!'

'Does anyone else notice the sky blinking,' one user asked, while another added, 'The sky flickering isn't adding up.'

'We know nothing about this earth,' another user commented.

Strange Noises in the Sky

At the time of writing, the origin of the sound in the video remains unconfirmed. The clip joins a growing list of viral videos featuring unexplained sounds in the sky, which often spark online debate and conspiracy theories.

One phenomenon frequently referenced in these discussions is 'skyquakes', which are described as a loud boom or trumpet-sounding noise that appears to be coming from the sky.

They also have different names in different regions: in Belgium, they're called 'mistpoeffers'; near Seneca Lake in New York State, they're called 'Seneca guns'; in Japan, they're referred to as 'uminari', which literally means 'cries from the sea.'

Skyquakes have been reported in different parts of the world, and scientists have suggested various causes, including meteors, escaping gas, collapsing landmasses, and coronal mass ejections. But while skyquakes are being heard around the world, their true cause (or causes) still remain a mystery.