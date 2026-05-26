Donald Trump was filmed swaying during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on 25 May, after the 79-year-old president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and stood alongside JD Vance and Pete Hegseth during Taps.

The clip, widely shared on social media, prompted renewed questions about his balance and shifted attention away from his earlier morning attack on Democrats.

Trump's 'Wobbling Like A Weeble' Moment At Arlington Cemetery

Footage shared widely online shows Trump standing alongside Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth as a lone bugler plays 'Taps'.

While military personnel around them hold a rigid salute, the president appears to sway, shifting his weight and rocking slightly back and forth.

Commentators quickly seized on the clip. One viewer wrote: 'Jesus! Trump can barely hold himself upright! That is terrifying.' Another said Trump was 'wobbling like a Weeble', a children's toy designed to right itself when pushed, while a third noted: 'Someone's having a real hard time staying still and upright.'

Local weather reports put the wind in Washington DC at around 5 to 10 mph on Monday. The clip does show Trump's coat and hair moving in the breeze, but critics argued the degree of movement in his stance suggested more than just wind.

As of this writing, the White House has not issued any formal explanation for the apparent instability. Nothing in the available reporting indicates that Trump tripped, slipped or suffered any acute episode, and there is no confirmation of any incident beyond what is visible in the footage itself.

Trump's Memorial Day Tributes At Arlington Fade Into Background As Balance Row Grows

The focus on Trump's balance threatens to eclipse the substance of his Memorial Day appearance. At Arlington's Memorial Amphitheatre, he praised Gold Star families, recounted historic US battles and paid tribute to the 13 American troops killed during Operation Epic Fury in the war with Iran.

'This Memorial Day we salute them and thank them for all that we have and all that they gave,' Trump said. 'They gave everything.'

He was joined on the platform by Vance, Hegseth and Joint Chiefs chairman General Dan Caine, who told the families of the fallen: 'We remember and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Epic Fury. To the Gold Star families here today, we know that Memorial Day is every single day.'

Trump also used the occasion to restate his position on Iran's nuclear ambitions, declaring: 'They will never have a nuclear weapon.' That line followed his Truth Social post over the weekend claiming a peace deal with Iran had been 'largely negotiated' after calls with regional leaders.

Before speaking, Trump took part in the Armed Forces Full Honour Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, accompanied by Vance, Hegseth and senior military figures. The event is the centrepiece of the National Memorial Day Observance, which was livestreamed by the US Army's Military District of Washington.

A Pattern Of Medical Examinations Fuels Trump Health Debate

The 'visibly unsteady' Arlington moment comes just as Trump is scheduled for yet another medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday.

The White House has described the upcoming visit as an annual physical and routine preventive care, though it will be his fourth publicly announced medical evaluation since returning to office. He is also booked for a dental check‑up, following two recent trips to a local dentist near his Florida estate.

In April 2025, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, conducted a nearly five‑hour assessment at Walter Reed, including blood work, cardiac checks, ultrasounds and cognitive testing. Barbabella concluded that Trump was in 'excellent cognitive and physical health' and said he displayed 'robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.'

Three months later, in July 2025, Trump returned to his doctors after being seen with swollen ankles and bruising on his right hand. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, vascular testing led to a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which leg veins struggle to return blood to the heart, causing swelling in the lower limbs.

Leavitt attributed the hand bruising to 'tissue damage from frequent handshaking' while taking aspirin, though more recent images have shown discolouration on both hands.

By October 2025, Trump was back at Walter Reed again. Leavitt initially called that visit a 'routine yearly checkup', despite the April physical and July consultation. Trump later described it as a 'sort of semi‑annual physical.'

Barbabella's memo said the evaluation included 'advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health assessments' by multiple specialists.

Pressed on what imaging had been performed, Leavitt told reporters she could not specify the scans. Trump, speaking to the press en route to Japan, said he had undergone an MRI and insisted: 'It was perfect... I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect.'

In December, when asked which part of his body had been scanned, he replied that he had 'no idea', saying simply: 'It was just an MRI.'

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President Donald Trump was at Arlington in Virginia to take part in the traditional wreath‑laying ceremony and to deliver Memorial Day remarks honouring fallen US service members and their families.

The visit had already been politically charged: earlier that morning he used social media to launch a partisan attack on Democrats, a move critics denounced as inappropriate on a national day of remembrance. By the afternoon, however, it was not his rhetoric but his balance that had become the main talking point.