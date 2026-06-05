A pre-game moment in the NBA Finals involving San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has sparked intense debate across the basketball world. Cameras captured the French phenom with his arms crossed as the US national anthem played at the Frost Bank Center.

The short clip quickly went viral online, overshadowing the immediate build-up to the highly anticipated NBA Finals showdown between the Spurs and the New York Knicks. Both fans and commentators immediately noticed Wembanyama's gesture, triggering a wave of polarised reactions across social media platforms.

Fans Were Divided

A significant segment of the fanbase expressed deep offence, interpreting it as a sign of disrespect towards the United States national anthem. In contrast, others defended the young NBA star, arguing that people were just overreacting and that Wembanyama clearly did not intend to disrespect anybody.

'Allegedly An American leader said he doesn't care about Americans. But a few Americans care about a 22 year old Frenchman folding his arms? Intelligence has gone artificial,' one X user said.

'What are you complaining about? He is French, didn't you see US players moving, stretching while the NA was sang? Many so call "Americans" use the flag as pants, underwear and even foot wear but now you are going to criticize a foreigner for not showing respect, hypocrites!,' one X user exclaimed.

'The United States Flag Code specifically outlines that "Citizens of other countries present should stand at attention.", which Wemby is NOT doing. FYI: "Standing at Attention" means standing w/your arms AT YOUR SIDES, NOT CROSSED!.' Another X user posted, 'Wemby = ungrateful.'

Ok- Knicks in four. I’ve changed my mind. https://t.co/wNLrHKCoDD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 4, 2026

Stephen A. Smith Defends Wemby

Whatever the reason behind Wembanyama's choice of posture remains entirely unclear. Notably, this is not the first instance of the Spurs superstar standing in this manner during the pre-game ceremony. However, the habit previously drew minimal scrutiny, largely due to the vastly different media spotlight between the regular season and the global stage of the NBA Finals.

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Prominent sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith swiftly entered the fray to defend the Spurs prodigy against his critics. Speaking on Thursday's episode of ESPN's 'First Take,' Smith dismissed the public backlash as an unnecessary distraction. He implored critics to view the situation with perspective rather than rushing to judgment.

Smith further argued that numerous domestic and international players have adopted similar stances throughout NBA history. He emphasised that league rules do not legally mandate players to place their right hand over their heart during the anthem.

'This is patently false,' Smith wrote on X. 'There are plenty of people who listen to the Nat'l Anthem and simply bow their heads with their hands in front of them or behind their backs and pay respects. Holding your hand over your heart is not a requirement. The Spurs were not being disrespectful in anyway. Who is anyone to say they were just over that gesture? That is utterly ridiculous!!!'

This is patently false. There are plenty of people who listen to the Nat’l Anthem and simply bow their heads with their hands in front of them or behind their backs and pay respects. Holding your hand over your heart is not a requirement. The Spurs were not being disrespectful in… https://t.co/zGVOTHKNlR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 4, 2026

Amidst the off-court media storm, Wembanyama must maintain absolute focus on the championship series itself. The external noise arrives at a critical point, demanding immense mental resilience from the 22-year-old player.

The Spurs are facing intense pressure after suffering a disappointing defeat to the Knicks in Game 1. The team desperately needs a victory in Game 2 to level the series and avoid being in a difficult situation.