For many of President Donald Trump's closest White House advisers, 2026 has brought expanding influence but not bigger pay packets.

The latest Annual Report to Congress on White House Personnel shows that several of the administration's most recognisable figures, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Communications Director Steven Cheung, continue to earn $195,200 a year, even as they remain at the centre of the administration's biggest policy decisions.

The newly released salary disclosures have attracted attention because they offer one of the few official glimpses inside the West Wing. While Americans often associate influence with higher salaries, the report tells a different story.

Some of Trump's political advisers have received no pay increase, even as they oversee immigration, communications, domestic policy and the President's daily agenda. At the same time, a handful of lesser-known officials now earn more than many household names, prompting discussion about how White House compensation is structured.

The figures underline an important distinction within the Executive Office of the President: salary does not necessarily reflect political power. Instead, it often reflects employment status, federal pay rules and whether an individual is serving as a permanent White House employee or a temporary detailee from another government agency.

Trump's Inner Circle Stays On $195,200

The 2026 personnel report lists dozens of senior White House officials earning $195,200, a salary that continues to represent the standard top pay level for many employees holding the title of 'Assistant to the President'.

Among them are Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who manages the day-to-day operations of the White House, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, one of the administration's leading architects of immigration policy, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Communications Director Steven Cheung and Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino. Each occupies a central role in shaping the administration's message and policy priorities while remaining on the same salary level as last year.

Their unchanged salaries show that White House compensation is tied primarily to official rank rather than political visibility or workload. Although these advisers are among the President's closest confidants, their pay has remained stable during Trump's second term.

Read more White House Staff Salaries 2026 Revealed Despite No Pay Rise in a Year: How Much Karoline Leavitt, Natalie Harp And Other Top Aides Earn White House Staff Salaries 2026 Revealed Despite No Pay Rise in a Year: How Much Karoline Leavitt, Natalie Harp And Other Top Aides Earn

Highest-Paid Staff Largely Stay Out Of Spotlight

One of the most notable findings in the 2026 report is that the administration's highest-paid White House personnel are largely unknown to the public.

According to the report, Scott Brady, Executive Director of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, and Harry Jung, Deputy Director of the White House Crypto Council, each earn $197,200 annually, slightly more than Trump's senior political advisers.

They are joined by several other officials at the same pay level, most of whom serve as detailees, meaning they have been temporarily assigned to the White House from other federal agencies.

Their higher salaries do not indicate greater political influence. Instead, they reflect federal employment arrangements that allow detailees to retain compensation linked to their home agencies rather than the standard White House pay scale.

Why Some Officials Earn More Than Trump's Top Advisers

The salary differences stem from the way the Executive Office of the President is staffed.

Permanent White House employees are generally paid under salary structures established for the White House Office. By contrast, detailees remain employees of their original agencies while serving temporary assignments in the Executive Office. Their salaries therefore continue under the pay systems that applied before they joined the White House.

That distinction explains why officials working on issues such as fraud prevention, digital assets and energy policy can appear higher on the salary list than advisers who spend every day alongside the President.

Annual Salary Disclosures Offer A Rare Look Inside The West Wing

Federal law requires the White House to submit an annual report to Congress detailing the names, job titles, employment status and salaries of White House Office personnel.

Although the report is primarily intended to promote transparency over taxpayer-funded salaries, it has become a regular source of interest for political observers because it reveals how each administration structures its senior team. The disclosures also highlight organisational changes, new appointments and shifts in staffing priorities from one year to the next.

This year's report shows that while several advisers have become increasingly prominent in public debates over immigration, trade, foreign affairs and communications, their compensation has remained largely unchanged.

Why These Salary Figures Matter

On paper, the difference between $195,200 and $197,200 is relatively modest. Politically, however, the figures illustrate how the administration allocates titles, responsibilities and pay.

Trump's closest advisers continue to exercise influence over government policy without receiving higher salaries than in previous years. Their value to the administration is reflected less in payroll than in their access to the President and their role in shaping decisions before they become public policy.

The 2026 White House salary report therefore offers more than a list of government wages. It provides a snapshot of the President's inner circle, showing that while some specialists now top the payroll, the administration's senior political figures remain on the familiar $195,200 salary tier, indicating that in the White House, authority and compensation do not always move together.