Donald Trump's latest boast that he scored 'perfectly' on a cognitive test has dominated reaction to his annual medical examination, but the official doctor's memo shows the assessment was a routine screening for signs of impairment, not a measure of high intelligence.

The US President told reporters he 'got every answer right' and used the result to argue he remains mentally sharp despite scrutiny of his age, yet the medical report presents a narrower picture of what the test actually proves.

The debate matters because Trump, at 79, is the oldest person ever to serve as US president, making his physical and cognitive health a matter of public interest. His comments reignited a political conversation that has been central to American politics since concerns over former President Joe Biden's age reshaped the 2024 election campaign.

Social media users, medical professionals and political commentators quickly asked whether Trump's description accurately reflected what the examination was designed to measure.

While Trump's supporters welcomed what they see as further evidence of his fitness for office, critics said presenting the assessment as proof of exceptional intelligence did not match its medical purpose. The White House physician's report confirms a maximum score, but also states that the examination was a standard cognitive screening, not an IQ test or comprehensive measure of intellectual ability.

Medical Memo Confirms Perfect Score, But Clarifies Its Limits

Trump: We should give Newsom a cognitive test. I took 3 of them. Aced all of them, by the way. You know, I'm the only president to take a cognitive test. pic.twitter.com/oQDRGnmYuv — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 1, 2026

Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where doctors assessed his cardiovascular health, neurological function and overall physical condition.

According to physician Captain Sean Barbabella's official memorandum, Trump scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), one of the world's most widely used cognitive screening tools. The report also stated that neurological testing found 'no abnormalities' in his mental status and concluded that the President remains in 'excellent cognitive and physical health' and is fully fit to perform the duties of office.

Trump later highlighted the result while speaking with reporters, saying: 'I took a cognitive test... I got every answer right.'

That statement was consistent with the reported score. However, medical experts note that the significance of a perfect MoCA result is often misunderstood.

Why The MoCA Is A Screening Tool, Not An Intelligence Test

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment was developed to identify possible signs of mild cognitive impairment or early dementia. It evaluates short-term memory, attention, language, executive function, orientation and visual-spatial skills through a brief series of tasks that typically takes around 10 minutes.

Doctors use the assessment to decide whether additional neurological evaluation may be necessary, not to rank intelligence or identify exceptional cognitive ability.

Medical guidance generally considers scores of 26 or above to fall within the normal range. A perfect score indicates that the individual showed no obvious evidence of cognitive impairment during the screening, but it does not demonstrate superior intellect, advanced reasoning ability or unusually high mental performance.

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Trump has frequently pointed to cognitive testing as evidence of his mental fitness. He first publicised his performance on the same assessment during his first presidential term and has repeatedly contrasted his willingness to undergo testing with former President Joe Biden, whose White House did not include a cognitive examination in routine physical reports before the 2024 election.

That political backdrop helps explain why this year's examination drew widespread attention. Questions surrounding the health of older political leaders became one of the defining issues of the previous election cycle, making new medical disclosures closely watched by supporters and opponents.

The White House's decision to release a detailed physician's memo also represented a higher level of disclosure than Trump had often provided during earlier campaigns, when critics said limited medical information encouraged speculation about his health.

Wider Health Findings Go Beyond Cognitive Score

Although much of the coverage focused on the cognitive assessment, the physician's report addressed more than memory and thinking skills.

The memo described Trump's heart, lungs, neurological function and laboratory results as healthy, and noted his active lifestyle, regular golf and improved weight compared with previous examinations. Doctors also referred to existing medical history, including treatment following the 2024 assassination attempt and earlier findings from a colonoscopy, but reported no major new health concerns.

Those wider findings support the physician's overall conclusion that Trump remains able to carry out the responsibilities of the presidency. Medical professionals, however, emphasise that the cognitive score should be viewed within the limits of what the MoCA is designed to show.