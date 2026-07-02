White House staff salaries for 2026 show that Donald Trump's top aides, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and presidential aide Natalie Harp, have gone another year without a pay rise, even as they remain among the administration's highest-paid officials.

The annual disclosure provides one of the clearest snapshots of who holds the most influential positions inside the White House and how much they are paid. While Cabinet secretaries receive public attention, the report highlights the advisers, communications staff and policy officials who shape the president's daily agenda behind the scenes.

Among those attracting the most interest are Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, presidential aide Natalie Harp, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, whose salaries illustrate both the hierarchy inside the West Wing and the administration's approach to staff compensation.

Highest-Paid White House Staff: Who Earns The Maximum?

As in previous administrations, the maximum White House salary remains capped at £147,732.52, or $197,200 a year. Nine of the more than 400 employees within the Executive Office of the President earned this amount while mostly working behind the scenes.

Scott Brady, executive director of the Anti-Fraud Task Force; Harry Jung, the deputy director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets; and Blake Deeley, the executive director of the National Energy Dominance Council, all received the same annual salary.

Several senior officials are tagged as second-highest-paid White House staffers, earning £146,905.98, or $195,200 a year. This includes Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and other top advisers responsible for policy, communication and operations.

The lack of salary increases means the ceiling has remained unchanged from the previous reporting period, even as inflation and rising living costs have affected workers across the United States.

Although White House salaries are funded by taxpayers, they are lower than compensation packages available to many executives in the private sector, making senior government service a role often associated with influence rather than financial reward.

How Much Karoline Leavitt Earns

Leavitt, who serves as White House Press Secretary, earns an annual salary of £146,905.98, or $195,200 per annum, placing her among the administration's highest-paid employees.

Leavitt has become one of the most visible faces of the Trump administration, holding daily press briefings, responding to breaking political developments, and defending White House policy on national television. Her prominent public role has made her salary one of the most searched figures following the publication of the annual report.

Natalie Harp's Growing Role And Salary

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Harp, one of Trump's closest aides and a longtime communications adviser, receives an annual salary of £146,905.98, or $195,200 annually, matching the White House's highest pay grade.

Harp's influence has expanded since joining Trump's inner circle. Frequently described as one of the president's most trusted assistants, she is often responsible for preparing briefing materials, monitoring media coverage and supporting Trump's communications throughout the day.

While Harp largely operates outside the public spotlight, the salary disclosure has renewed attention on her role inside the administration.

Other Notable White House Salaries

The report also lists compensation for several senior officials whose work shapes policy and messaging across the administration.

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles – £146,905.98 or $195,200

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller – £146,905.98 or $195,200

Communications Director Steven Cheung – £146,905.98 or $195,200

Border Czar Tom Homan – £146,905.98 or $195,200

Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro – £146,905.98 or $195,200

Meanwhile, junior assistants, administrative staff and support personnel generally earn less, with salaries ranging from around $60,000 to just over $100,000 depending on seniority and role.

While the figures show little movement in White House pay, they offer a glimpse into the administration's inner workings and indicate which advisers occupy the president's better-paid positions. With inflation affecting households across the US, the absence of another round of salary increases is likely to prompt further discussion over government compensation and taxpayer spending.