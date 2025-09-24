Actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his role in Dawson's Creek, revealed in late 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer. In public appearances since, he has spoken candidly about the toll of the illness and the unwavering support of his wife, Kimberly.

'She's really taught me what unconditional love is,' James said on Good Morning America, adding, '[Cancer] has put me in a position of having to ask for help [and] having to receive help. The beautiful blessing of that has been seeing how many people in my life have shown up.'

Kimberly has stepped into the spotlight in recent weeks, attending events James had to miss due to his treatment. When he was forced to cancel his appearance at the September Dawson's Creek reunion, she travelled to New York with their six children, describing the evening as 'a gift.' Her presence has sparked renewed interest in her life, career, and the bond she shares with James.

Kimberly Van Der Beek: An Inspiration Figure in James' Life

Kimberly Van Der Beek, born Kimberly Brook, is 40 years old and has been married to James since 2010. Though much of her public identity is tied to her husband, she has carved out her own path in media and family life.

Before meeting James, Kimberly worked in the entertainment industry. She was credited as an associate producer on Teenage Paparazzo, a 2010 documentary directed by Adrian Grenier that examined celebrity culture through the eyes of a teenage photographer.

She later stepped into podcasting, co-hosting Bathroom Chronicles between 2023 and 2024 with Peggy Rometo. The podcast invited guests such as Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Rumer Willis and Genevieve Padalecki, exploring honest conversations about life, friendship and identity. James, who featured as a guest, described it as 'really inspirational' to watch his wife create 'a safe space for people to share honestly, openly.'

Meeting James in Israel

James and Kimberly's paths crossed in 2009 while on a trip to Israel. James, who was fresh from a divorce, admitted he was ready to find 'a soul mate' and begin a family. Kimberly reportedly wasn't initially interested, but their connection grew quickly. Within months, they were living together and expecting their first child.

They married in Tel Aviv in August 2010 at the Kabbalah Centre. The small ceremony was followed by an impromptu celebration at a local restaurant, a night James later recalled as chaotic but unforgettable.

Kimberly And James Are Parents of Six

The Van Der Beeks have since built a large family. Their children are Olivia (2010), Joshua (2012), Annabel (2014), Emilia (2016), Gwendolyn (2018) and Jeremiah (2021). James has called fatherhood 'humbling,' admitting that each child brings its own lessons and challenges.

Their family story has also included hardship. According to reports, the couple endured five miscarriages, which they've spoken about publicly in an effort to break the stigma. Kimberly has been frank about the emotional toll, while James has described each loss as 'breath by breath' survival. In 2021, she credited blood transfusions with saving her life during one emergency.

In 2020, the family relocated from Los Angeles to Texas, a decision shaped by their losses, the pandemic and James' desire for a quieter, more grounded life.

Supporting James Through His Cancer Journey

James's cancer diagnosis has brought Kimberly's role into sharper focus. He credits her with showing him 'what unconditional love is' and for holding the family together during a difficult time.

At the Dawson's Creek reunion in New York, she spoke about missing her husband but feeling his presence deeply. 'This night was so special to the whole family,' she wrote on Instagram. 'Cause right here, front and centre, is my husband on my heart.' James also made a virtual appearance, making the reunion more special and complete for the rest of the cast.

As James continues treatment, Kimberly remains the anchor at home and in public. Her visible support highlights not only the depth of their relationship but the resilience that defines her role as a partner and mother of six.