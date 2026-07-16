Argentina's 2-1 World Cup semi-final victory over England was immediately overshadowed by a politically charged banner proclaiming 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas', prompting calls for FIFA to investigate the post-match celebrations.

The controversial display, unveiled after the reigning champions secured their place in Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain, reignited the decades-long dispute over the Falkland Islands and drew swift condemnation from British politicians.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle condemned the banner as 'entirely inappropriate', saying politics should have no place at the World Cup despite England's defeat. He added that, while the result was disappointing, he remained proud of the team's performance.

'I had left and gone to bed before the banner came on to the pitch, but I saw the images this morning, and of course it's entirely inappropriate,' Kyle said.

'Politics should stay away from football. That is a very clear principle of the World Cup. But any consequences that come from that is now a decision for FIFA.'

Probe on Argentina Actions Sought

Following the controversial banner reveal, FIFA has been urged to investigate the matter, with Kyle insisting the governing body should examine the incident.

'I certainly think that FIFA should be looking into this. Absolutely they should,' the UK minister said.

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Kyle's sentiments were echoed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The British leader watched the match while travelling to Ukraine by train. According to his official spokesperson, Starmer wished both finalists well, although he appeared to favour Spain.

'The PM wishes both teams well for the final, especially Spain,' the spokesperson said.

Addressing the banner displayed after England's semi-final defeat, the spokesperson added:

'The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are. Our position is unchanged. Self-determination rests with the islanders and our commitment to the Falklands will never waver.'

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey also urged FIFA to act swiftly, suggesting players who celebrated with the controversial banner should be banned before Sunday's final. He cited UEFA's 2024 sanctions against Rodri and Álvaro Morata as precedent for taking disciplinary action.

In August 2024 Rodri and Álvaro Morata were rightly banned for one match for singing “Gibraltar is Spain”.



Now the Argentine players who celebrated with the “Falklands are Argentine” banner must be barred from the final. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 16, 2026

Argentina Player Defends Controversial Banner

Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes defended the decision to unveil the banner, saying the issue remains a deeply important part of his country's history.

Reflecting on the victory over England, Paredes said:

'We knew we were playing for them too, for all the people, for our entire nation. I believe we did it in the best possible way.'

Leandro Parades says Argentina were playing "for our entire nation" after players celebrated the win against England with a banner in support of their country's claim to the Falkland Islands. pic.twitter.com/YEMdusFw6R — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 16, 2026

What Is the Falkland Issue?

The Falkland Islands are the subject of a long-running sovereignty dispute between the United Kingdom and Argentina.

Britain has administered the islands since 1833 and maintains that the islanders have the right to determine their own future. In a 2013 referendum, almost all voters chose to remain a British Overseas Territory.

Argentina, which refers to the islands as the Islas Malvinas, argues they are part of its national territory and that Britain unlawfully took control in 1833.

The dispute led to the 1982 Falklands War after Argentina invaded the islands. Britain retook the territory following a 10-week conflict that claimed the lives of 649 Argentines, 255 British personnel and three civilian islanders.

Despite the war ending with Britain restoring its administration of the islands, both countries continue to dispute sovereignty.

Attention will now turn to whether FIFA responds to the calls for an investigation following the controversial post-match display.