Donald Trump has again claimed the United States will bring Greenland under 'operational control' before he leaves the White House in January 2029, telling a friendly broadcaster that a long‑touted prediction about the Arctic territory will prove correct.

The president, speaking to right‑wing channel Real America's Voice, insisted Greenland remained 'incredibly important' to defending the Western Hemisphere and encouraged a host who had bet on the outcome to 'make that bet' again.

After years of sometimes surreal but increasingly serious manoeuvring by Trump over Greenland, a vast, mineral‑rich island that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but governed by its own elected leaders.

What began in his first term as an eyebrow‑raising idea about buying the territory has hardened into an explicit campaign for US control, justified by Trump as a national security imperative in an era of rivalry with Russia and China.

Donald Trump's Greenland Push Moves From Joke To Stated GOAl

In his latest interview, Trump told Real America's Voice that 'they want to do something very important' with Greenland, before adding: 'Greenland is important from our standpoint, not from their standpoint. You should make that bet, actually.' The 'they' was left vague, though Trump has repeatedly framed Greenland as central to American defence strategy and the wider Western alliance.

Trump has been building this argument in public for months. At a NATO summit in early July, he described Greenland as 'critical' to US interests while flatly declaring it was 'not important to Denmark.'

He went further still in early 2026, saying: 'We are going to do something in Greenland whether they like it or not. I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way.'

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Five days later, he appeared to temper the rhetoric but not the aim, calling Greenland 'very important for the national security, including of Denmark' and warning 'there's not a thing that Denmark can do about it if Russia or China wants to occupy Greenland.'

The message was clear enough: in Trump's reading, the island is too important to be left to its current constitutional arrangements.

Trump's campaign reached a new phase at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, when he ruled out using force to seize the territory but pushed for immediate negotiations over its status.

He later claimed to have a 'framework' understanding with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and suggested that, in return for holding off tariffs on Denmark and other European states, the US could secure a long‑term deal involving mineral rights and co‑operation on his proposed Golden Dome missile defence system, which he called 'the ultimate long‑term deal.'

Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens‑Frederik Nielsen disputed Trump's characterisation, stressing that any decision on the island's future would rest with leaders in Nuuk and Copenhagen.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she had spoken with Rutte before and after his talks with Trump and that NATO was 'fully aware of the position of the Kingdom of Denmark.'

She was blunt about the limits of any bargain: 'We can negotiate on everything political, security, investments, economy. But we cannot negotiate on our sovereignty.'

Greenland, Denmark and Donald Trump: A Flat 'No'

If Trump has been trying to normalise the idea of US control, Greenlandic and Danish voices have been equally consistent in rejecting it. Nielsen has repeated that Greenland is 'not for sale' and spelled it out in unusually stark terms for a head of government: 'Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States.

Greenland does not want to be governed from the United States. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States.'

On the ground, there are signs that the rhetoric from Washington has had a human cost.

Arizona senator Mark Kelly told journalist Katie Couric that during Trump's earlier Greenland push, both Nielsen and Frederiksen were 'obviously' angry and even asked US senators whether Trump would try to invade.

According to Kelly, 'The prime minister of Greenland told me that children in Greenland are now afraid of Americans.'

Greenland resident Orla Joelsen has used social media to push back on Trump's latest prediction. Responding on X, he wrote simply: 'It's not gonna happen. Period. #StandwithGreenland.'

In another post amplifying Kelly's account, Joelsen said he could confirm that children were indeed fearful of Americans and thanked the senator 'for speaking the truth'.

Frederiksen has also tried to shut down any lingering ambiguity. 'It is a well‑known position of the United States that it wants to own and take over Greenland,' she said. 'I hope that it is equally well known everywhere that this is not going to happen.'

Markets and Republicans Doubt Donald Trump's Greenland Bet

Away from the rhetoric, money and political capital are lining up against Trump's Greenland ambitions.

On prediction platform Polymarket, traders currently put the odds of Trump acquiring Greenland before 2027 at just 4 per cent. Rival site Kalshi estimates a 6.8 per cent chance that the US will gain any new territory before 2027, rising to 22 per cent by the end of Trump's term on 20 January 2029. It is not nothing, but the markets are signalling that the bet Trump is so keen on remains a long shot.

On Capitol Hill, scepticism is not confined to Democrats. Nebraska Republican Don Bacon has become one of Trump's loudest critics over Greenland.

After the president's remarks at the NATO summit, Bacon wrote that Trump's 'foolish comments on Greenland hurt us in Europe tremendously,' reminding followers that Greenland and Denmark are NATO allies and that Denmark 'fought by our side in Afghanistan.' His message to Trump was unvarnished: 'Stop the stupid.'

Bacon has warned that an invasion of Greenland would be 'utter buffoonery' and said he would 'lean' towards supporting impeachment if Trump tried it. He has described aspects of the campaign as 'immoral' and Trump's behaviour as 'very embarrassing', predicting that forcing Greenland into the US 'would be the end of his presidency.'

Other senior Republicans have quietly drawn their own lines. North Carolina senator Thom Tillis said that any attempt to 'take' sovereign territory belonging to another sovereign country would face 'pretty substantial opposition in Congress.'

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has ruled out military action as an option. Alaska's Lisa Murkowski has argued Congress should back Greenland's sovereignty.

What exists is a president who insists Greenland will one day fly the Stars and Stripes, allies who say, 'absolutely not,' and a clock ticking down to 2029 with the odds still stacked heavily against him.

Nothing in Trump's recent comments points to a clear legal or diplomatic pathway to that outcome, and nothing in Copenhagen or Nuuk suggests the slightest willingness to help him find one. Unless and until those facts change, his Greenland dream remains just that and should be taken with a grain of salt.