Taylor Swift has revealed she wrote Toy Story 5's end-credits song, I Knew It, I Knew You, in a single day in Los Angeles, racing from a morning screening of the film to a finished vocal recording by early evening.

The pop star said she was hit by what she jokingly called the 'songwriter zoomies' and turned that sudden rush of inspiration into the new track for Disney and Pixar's latest sequel.

The news came after Swift shared behind-the-scenes footage on her social media accounts on Thursday night, giving fans a rare, slightly chaotic glimpse of her creative process.

In the clip, she explains that she went to see Toy Story 5 at 11 a.m., went home, wrote the song that afternoon and was back in the studio recording it before 7 p.m., all while knowing Disney chief Bob Iger and Pixar's Tom Porter were due to hear the track just hours later.

'Been kind of a hectic day,' Swift says to camera, looking excited and a little wired in the studio. She describes racing home after the screening, sitting down to write what would become I Knew It, I Knew You, and then immediately shifting into producer mode. By 6:57 p.m., she tells viewers, the song was written, produced and ready for vocals, with senior Disney executives en route to listen.

Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 Song And 'Songwriter Zoomies'

Read more Taylor Swift Allegedly Slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding, Refuses 'Power Summit' Taylor Swift Allegedly Slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding, Refuses 'Power Summit'

For context, I Knew It, I Knew You is Swift's first original song for the Toy Story franchise and is inspired by the character Jessie, voiced again by Joan Cusack.

The track was written and produced with her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, who has worked on many of her recent albums and is, by Swift's own account, an obsessive Toy Story fan.

In a teaser clip for an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, Swift recalls the slightly breathless phone call she made to Antonoff after leaving the cinema.

She says she rang him because she knew he was 'not only as big a Randy Newman fan as I am but also a Toy Story kid.' According to Swift, the pair often talk about how the films 'really shaped our childhood,' which helps explain why she reacted so strongly to seeing the fifth instalment.

She describes the feeling as 'such a frenetic form of excitement' that she essentially blurted out to Antonoff that they had to write the song right away. It is the sort of anecdote that sounds conveniently cinematic, but it is backed up by the time-stamped detail in her own behind-the-scenes video and by the tight turnaround she sets out.

Swift admits in the studio clip that she had not yet tracked the final vocals when she filmed herself, but still calls it 'one of the most fun days of my life.' There is a certain swagger in that assessment, yet it also reads as a slightly disbelieving reaction to pulling off a same-day commission for a studio as cautious as Disney.

Jessie's Story, Randy Newman's Shadow And The Toy Story 5 Premiere

The song itself is described by Swift as a heartwarming tribute to Jessie, the sharp-tongued cowgirl who joined the franchise in Toy Story 2 and has since become one of its emotional anchors. While detailed lyrics were not released in the material shared so far, the creative framing, a character-led ballad closing out the film, places the song firmly in the tradition of the franchise's sentimental end-credit numbers.

At the world premiere of Toy Story 5 in Los Angeles earlier this month, Swift performed I Knew It, I Knew You at the piano, introducing the track live before most cinemagoers had even heard it in context. She then joined Randy Newman, the veteran composer behind the original 1995 classic You've Got a Friend in Me, for a joint performance of that song.

Newman's theme has been woven through every Toy Story film since the first, and his presence at the premiere underlined how significant it is for Disney and Pixar to hand the end-credits torch, even temporarily, to an outside songwriting voice.

Swift and Antonoff's long-standing admiration for Newman sits in the background of the whole project; she positions herself explicitly as a fan stepping into a carefully guarded musical universe.

The clip she posted is cagey about when, exactly, the whirlwind recording day took place, and neither Disney nor Swift's team has confirmed the date. The broad strokes, though, are clear enough: Swift attends an early screening, writes I Knew It, I Knew You that afternoon, records a studio version the same day and then formally introduces it at the film's world premiere shortly before the cinema release.

Toy Story 5, featuring returning voice stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, opens in cinemas on Friday, with I Knew It, I Knew You playing over the end credits and quietly testing just how far one songwriter's 'zoomies' can travel from a studio booth to a global audience.