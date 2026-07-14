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A 65-year-old grandfather from Washington state has been identified as the man tossed roughly eight feet into the air by a charging bull bison at Yellowstone National Park. Carl Isom-McDaniel suffered multiple broken bones in the incident at Bridge Bay Campground last Friday evening but remained conscious and in good spirits, cracking jokes as he waited for help.

The event, filmed by a professional photographer, has circulated widely online and serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by wildlife in the park.

The Rapid Unfolding Of The Bison Charge

The attack occurred around 8:30pm on Friday at the campground near Yellowstone Lake in the southeastern part of the park. Mr. Isom-McDaniel and his grandson had paused at a distance they believed was safe to take photographs of the bull bison, which was wallowing in the dirt. Earlier, the animal had charged a group of teenagers who were also photographing it from a respectful distance.

After rising, visibly agitated and kicking like a rodeo horse, the bison pursued the grandfather and grandson as they moved behind a stand of pine trees to retreat. A passing white pickup truck briefly diverted the bison's attention, but it soon turned back towards the pair. The grandson evaded capture with quick footwork while Mr. Isom-McDaniel was chased around the trees.

The bison hooked him with its left horn on his hip and launched him into the air, where he performed a complete flip before landing on his side. The large animal then stood over him, shaking its head in apparent agitation.

Swift Intervention By Photographer And Campers

Mike MacLeod, a Bozeman-based wildlife photographer and former combat photographer, captured the sequence on video. Realising the danger, he stopped filming, ran directly at the bison, shouted at the top of his voice and jumped while waving his arms to make himself appear larger and more threatening.

Other campers quickly followed his lead, yelling and positioning themselves to draw the bison away. The animal eventually retreated. Bystanders then tended to Mr. Isom-McDaniel, holding his hand, performing a quick check for bleeding and calling for assistance.

A park ambulance reached the scene in approximately ten minutes and took him to hospital for treatment. Mr. MacLeod described the victim's condition: 'He was in a lot of pain with his leg, and otherwise he was conscious the whole time, in good spirits, joking.'

Community Figure Shows Resilience After Yellowstone Bison Attack

Mr. Isom-McDaniel, who serves on several local community boards and commissions in Whatcom County, Washington, is regarded as a dedicated community member involved in local governance matters such as water and parks issues. Despite the severity of his injuries, which included multiple broken bones and significant pain, particularly in his leg, witnesses noted his positive demeanour throughout the ordeal.

He had earlier urged his grandson to move away, saying words to the effect of 'Let's get out of here. I don't like this'. Yellowstone National Park requires all visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other wildlife, a rule reinforced by officials following the incident.

The bull bison was likely influenced by rising testosterone levels associated with the start of the mating season. Park emergency services responded promptly, and Mr. Isom-McDaniel is receiving care in hospital.