A 65-year-old tourist has spoken about the terrifying moment he was thrown approximately eight feet into the air by a charging bull bison while visiting Yellowstone National Park with his grandson.

The dramatic attack, which was captured on video and has since gone viral online, took place on 10 July at Bridge Bay Campground in Wyoming. The victim, Carl McDaniel, suffered four fractures to his femur and required emergency surgery but says he feels fortunate to have survived the encounter.

The incident has renewed warnings from park officials about the dangers of approaching wildlife, particularly during the bison mating season.

What Happened During the Attack?

McDaniel was walking through the campground with his 13-year-old grandson when they spotted a bull bison resting nearby. According to witness Mike MacLeod, a professional photographer who filmed the incident, the pair stopped to take photographs from what they believed was a safe distance.

Moments later, the bison suddenly charged towards them. McDaniel and his grandson attempted to take cover behind nearby trees, but the animal pursued them before catching McDaniel and launching him about eight feet into the air.

The frightening moment was captured on camera and has since been viewed millions of times online.

What Injuries Did the Tourist Suffer?

McDaniel was rushed to hospital after suffering four fractures to his femur near the hip.

Speaking after the attack, he said the most surprising moment came after he hit the ground.

'He was right on top of me.'

McDaniel explained that although the bison stood over him while he lay injured, it did not continue the attack, something he believes ultimately saved his life. He underwent surgery shortly afterwards and was able to stand the following day as he began his recovery.

Why Did the Bison Charge?

Witnesses described the bull as unusually agitated before the attack.

Photographer Mike MacLeod told reporters the animal had already shown aggressive behaviour around the campground, charging at other visitors and disrupting nearby campsites before turning its attention to McDaniel and his grandson.

The incident occurred during Yellowstone's annual bison rut, which typically runs from June through August. During this period, male bison become significantly more territorial and unpredictable as they compete for mates.

Wildlife experts warn that even animals that appear calm can become aggressive without warning.

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Will the Bison Be Put Down?

Despite the severity of the attack, Yellowstone National Park has confirmed that the bull bison will not be euthanised.

Park officials said the animal behaved naturally within its own habitat and stressed that visitors are responsible for maintaining a safe distance from wildlife. The National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards (23 metres) away from bison at all times, and even farther if an animal begins displaying signs of agitation.

What Can Visitors Learn From the Incident?

The attack serves as another reminder that Yellowstone's wildlife remains wild, regardless of how accustomed the animals may appear to people.

This is the second reported bison attack in Yellowstone this year, following an incident involving a 12-year-old boy in June. Park officials continue to urge visitors never to approach wild animals for photographs or attempt to predict their behaviour.

Although McDaniel's injuries were severe, he has expressed gratitude for surviving and for the bystanders who rushed to help after the attack. His experience highlights how quickly a routine wildlife sighting can turn into a life-threatening situation, even for visitors who believe they are keeping a respectful distance.