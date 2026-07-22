Spain defender Pedro Porro was falsely accused online of wearing a Palestinian flag during his country's World Cup celebrations after images from the final against Argentina spread rapidly across social media.

The claims surfaced after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on 19 July. Images from the post-match celebrations showed the Tottenham Hotspur defender celebrating Spain's victory while wearing the official flag of his home region, Extremadura.

However, multiple fact-checking organisations, including AFP Fact Check, confirmed the banner was the official flag of Extremadura, the autonomous community in western Spain where Porro was born and raised. The Tottenham Hotspur defender was celebrating with the emblem of his home region rather than displaying a Palestinian flag.

Extremadura Flag Behind Online Confusion

Porro was born in Don Benito, in the province of Badajoz, and has frequently spoken about his pride in Extremadura. He has previously displayed the region's flag during public appearances, reflecting his long-standing connection to his home region.

The Extremadura flag consists of three horizontal green, white and black stripes. That similarity appears to have caused confusion after photographs from the medal ceremony showed Porro wearing the flag around his waist as Spain celebrated its World Cup triumph.

AFP Fact Check compared the photographs with the official Extremadura flag and confirmed the banner matched the regional emblem.

Viral Posts Fuelled Misidentification

Because the flag was wrapped around Porro's waist, much of its design was obscured in widely shared photographs, making it easier to mistake for the Palestinian flag at first glance. The confusion appears to have stemmed from the visual similarity between the two flags.

Neither the player nor the Royal Spanish Football Federation indicated that he was making a political gesture during the celebrations.

The episode highlights how photographs from major sporting events can spread rapidly without context, allowing regional symbols to be mistaken for political imagery before being independently verified.

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Porro's case coincided with another wave of misinformation following Spain's World Cup victory.

AFP also debunked AI-generated images falsely depicting teammate Lamine Yamal celebrating with a Palestinian flag and a keffiyeh after the final. The organisation reported that verification tools identified the images as synthetic, while reverse image searches matched them to genuine photographs from earlier matches that had been digitally altered.

Yamal had previously waved a Palestinian flag during FC Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations in May, but there was no evidence that he displayed Palestinian symbols during Spain's World Cup celebrations.

The incidents demonstrated how authentic photographs and AI-generated images circulated alongside one another following the final, fuelling false claims involving several Spain players before they were corrected.

In Porro's case, the shared photographs showed the Spain defender celebrating with the official flag of Extremadura, reflecting pride in the region where he was born and raised rather than displaying a Palestinian flag.