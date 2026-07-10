At least 12 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire swept through parts of southern Spain, with several victims found inside vehicles as they tried to escape the flames in Almería province, regional authorities said.

The wildfire broke out late on Thursday near the hamlet of Bédar and spread rapidly through dry woodland into neighbouring Los Gallardos as temperatures approached 40C and strong winds drove the blaze towards nearby communities. Authorities initially reported six deaths before raising the toll to 12 after specialist search teams gained access to parts of the fire zone that had previously been unreachable.

Emergency services continued searching the affected area on Friday while investigators worked to establish what caused one of Spain's deadliest wildfires of the summer. Witnesses told authorities they saw an overhead power line collapse shortly before the blaze began, although officials have not confirmed the cause.

Victims Found in Vehicles as Fire Cut Off Escape

The Andalusian regional government said several victims were discovered inside vehicles, suggesting they had attempted to flee along narrow rural roads before being overtaken by the rapidly advancing fire.

Around 150 firefighters, supported by five fire engines, battled the blaze overnight in difficult conditions as strong winds repeatedly changed the direction of the flames. Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) was later deployed to reinforce local emergency crews.

At least six people were injured in the wildfire, including a woman who suffered burns and another person treated for smoke inhalation. Dozens of residents were also forced to leave their homes, with around 50 people temporarily accommodated in a local cultural centre after emergency evacuations.

Road closures were introduced as the fire spread, complicating evacuation efforts and restricting access for emergency vehicles while firefighters worked to protect nearby communities.

Investigators Examine How the Blaze Started

Fire investigators remained at the scene on Friday and cautioned that the cause of the wildfire had not yet been established.

Authorities said witnesses reported seeing an overhead power line fall during strong winds before dry vegetation caught fire and the flames spread into surrounding woodland, although officials stressed the circumstances remain under investigation.

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Regional emergency chief Antonio Sanz described the incident as 'an unprecedented tragedy', while Andalusian president Juanma Moreno and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez both expressed condolences to the victims' families following the disaster.

Spain Faces Growing Wildfire Threat

The Almería wildfire is the latest major blaze to hit Spain during another period of extreme summer heat, with orange weather warnings remaining in place across parts of Andalusia.

Emergency services are also battling a separate wildfire in neighbouring Málaga province, where around 1,000 residents have been evacuated as firefighters continue efforts to contain a second major blaze.

According to Spain's national weather agency, AEMET, 2025 was the country's third-warmest year on record. The European Forest Fire Information System reported that almost 400,000 hectares of land were burned across Spain last year, highlighting the growing impact of prolonged heat and dry conditions on the country's wildfire seasons.

Spain: Authorities are reporting up to 12 fatalities due to a wildfire near Los Gallardos in Spain’s southern province of Almeria. Much of Europe is experiencing extreme temperatures this month, as the early signs of a “super El Niño” takes shape.



Firefighters continue to… pic.twitter.com/rF7jqsykGp — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) July 10, 2026

Emergency crews stayed on site Friday, working to contain the blaze and secure affected communities, as investigators examined how the fire spread so quickly through the rural areas of Almería.