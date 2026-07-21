A routine call about a stolen vehicle on a Florida campus ended in pepper spray, handcuffs and a court case that only became public knowledge a year and a half later.

Bodycam footage of a University of Central Florida student's arrest in February 2025 has gone viral after being released and shared online in mid-July 2026. The footage shows a confrontation between campus police and 27-year-old that escalated after Vick, who is transgender, objected to being referred to with what she said were the wrong pronouns. The video has since drawn sharply divided coverage, with some outlets casting the encounter as a student's meltdown and others arguing the framing itself misrepresents what happened.

What The Bodycam Video Shows

The incident took place on 5 February 2025 near the Union West area of UCF's Orlando campus, according to accounts citing the released footage. An officer had arrived to investigate a reported stolen vehicle when he encountered Vick in a hallway.

The roughly eight-minute recording shows Vick shouting at the officer early in the exchange. The officer told her to lower her voice and warned that continued shouting could result in handcuffs, before radioing for backup and telling dispatch that a student appeared to be having a breakdown.

As the confrontation continued, Vick can be heard repeatedly asking the officer to use the correct pronoun, at one point appealing to a university staff member present at the scene for help de-escalating the situation. The footage shows officers eventually using pepper spray before restraining and arresting Vick.

“Transgender” student has a total meltdown over being misgendered



We have a serious mental health crisis in this country. pic.twitter.com/zUu01eH4fU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 21, 2026

Charges Filed And Vick's Plea

Court records tied to the incident show Vick was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Vick has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The case had drawn little public attention for roughly seventeen months until the bodycam footage resurfaced this month. Orange County booking records list Vick's age as 27 at the time of the video's release. UCF has not issued its own public statement addressing the specifics of the arrest or confirming further details beyond what is contained in the footage and associated court paperwork.

It remains unclear from public reporting whether Vick has a scheduled court date or what stage the case has reached since charges were filed.

A Viral Clip And A Fight Over Framing

The footage was uploaded by the YouTube channel Inside The Blue TV under a title emphasising Vick's reaction to being misgendered, and was separately shared widely on X, where it drew millions of views. Several outlets subsequently ran the story using similarly charged language describing Vick's conduct in the video.

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That framing has itself become part of the story. A commentary published by Trans United Fund argued that the coverage placed Vick's gender identity and reaction at the centre of the narrative before readers had seen the full encounter, and noted that the underlying footage shows officers repeatedly using her incorrect pronoun before force was used. The piece did not dispute that Vick was pepper-sprayed and arrested, but challenged how quickly outlets characterised her behaviour without addressing the officers' conduct.

The competing narratives mean the same seven-minute clip has been used to support very different conclusions, depending on which outlet a viewer encountered first.

The case now sits with the Florida court system, where Vick's not-guilty plea means the underlying facts will likely be tested well beyond whatever any single video appears to show.