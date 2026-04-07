Rapper Offset is recovering in the hospital after a shooting outside a Florida casino on Monday evening.

The 34-year-old artist, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was targeted near the valet area of theSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood at approximately 7.10pm.

A representative for the former Migos member confirmed to TMZ that he is currently in a stable condition and under close medical observation. While police have detained two individuals in connection with the violence, the motive remains unclear. This incident marks another dark chapter for the Atlanta star, who has spent recent years navigating deep personal grief and high-profile legal battles.

Inside The Casino Before The Chaos

Witnesses who saw Offset inside the lobby shortly before the shooting described a man at ease with his fame. The rapper was observed standing near an exit, chatting on his mobile phone and engaging warmly with supporters. According to onlookers, he did not appear to have any security concerns. He took time to shake hands and pose for several photographs with fans who approached him.

Images shared on social media show the performer smiling and appearing relaxed in the moments preceding the chaos. There was no visible escalation or sign of a dispute during these interactions. One witness told the Associated Press that the transition from a friendly public appearance to a violent crime scene happened in seconds. The contrast between his approachable demeanour and the subsequent gunfire has left the local community and his global fan base in shock.

Photographs obtained by TMZ appear to support that account, showing Offset smiling and engaging with fans in the lobby shortly before the incident.

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Gunfire Outside The Valet Area

Shortly after 7pm, the situation changed. Gunfire erupted outside the casino's valet area, according to local police. Offset was caught up in a violent incident that remains only partially explained.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital, later identified as Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. A representative confirmed his condition with Complex.

'We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,' the spokesperson said. 'He is stable and being closely monitored.'

Police have released limited details about what led to the shooting.

In a statement captured by Page Six, a spokesperson said officers responded immediately to an incident 'that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual.' The response was swift, they added, and the area was secured without wider risk to the public.

Two individuals have been detained. Beyond that, authorities have been notably restrained, offering no clear account of motive or sequence beyond the initial disturbance. The investigation remains ongoing.

A Career Shadowed By Violence

The episode does not exist in isolation. It lands against the backdrop of a loss that still hangs heavily over Offset's career. In November 2022, his Migos bandmate Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Contemporary reports described him as an innocent bystander caught in crossfire during a private gathering.

The aftermath was public and deeply felt. More than 20,000 people attended a memorial at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, including Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Drake. Not long after, Offset confirmed that Migos would split, a decision shaped by grief as much as logistics.

He has spoken candidly about that period, though not often. In an interview with Variety in May 2023, he admitted the difficulty of revisiting the subject. 'Talking about all this s*** is hard. That's why I don't, to be honest,' he said. 'That s*** hurts. Like, it's gonna put me in a mood, and I don't want to get in that mood.'

He went further, describing a sense of unreality that had not faded. '[Takeoff is] not here. That s*** feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don't say nothing to nobody about it.'

Public Life, Private Fallout

Offset's personal life has remained under scrutiny alongside his professional shifts. He is a father of six, including three children with his estranged wife Cardi B. Their relationship, which began with marriage in Atlanta in September 2017, has since fractured. Cardi confirmed their split in December 2023 and filed for divorce the following July.

What makes this incident particularly stark is its immediacy. There was no escalation visible to those around him, no warning that altered behaviour. One moment he was posing for photos, the next he was being rushed to hospital.

Police insist the site is secure, and operations at the casino have continued as normal, but it does little to answer the more pressing questions surrounding how and why the shooting occurred.

For now, the confirmed details remain narrow. Offset is alive, stable, and under medical care. Two people are in custody. Beyond that, much is unresolved. What is clear is the image that lingers: a performer smiling for fans, unaware that within minutes, the evening would turn sharply and violently.