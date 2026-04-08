The arrest of American rapper Lil Tjay has sent shockwaves through the music industry. His detention on suspicion of involvement in a violent altercation that resulted in Offset being shot has raised many questions about his background and recent activities.

But who exactly is Lil Tjay, for those unfamiliar?

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Tione Jayden Merritt, better known as Lil Tjay, was born on 30 April 2001 in the Bronx neighbourhood of New York City. Raised by a single mother alongside two younger siblings, Merritt's childhood was marked by difficulties. He described himself as a problematic child, often involved in petty crimes and school fights. At 15, he was arrested for robbery and sentenced to a year at a youth detention centre.

During his time in detention, Merritt began writing raps, including one of his hits, 'Resume'. This song was later uploaded to SoundCloud, marking the start of his music career. His early life was also shaped by a tragic event; on 14 August 2016, his childhood friend Smelly was fatally stabbed. Merritt has since paid tribute to his friend in multiple songs, referencing his name directly.

Music Career and Achievements

Lil Tjay gained prominence with his 2017 single 'Resume'. His breakthrough came with the 2018 single 'Brothers', which achieved triple platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Following this success, he signed a deal with Columbia Records. His feature on Polo G's 2019 track 'Pop Out' marked his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number 11. His single 'F.N' then became his first to chart as a lead artist.

In 2019, Lil Tjay released his debut studio album, True 2 Myself, which peaked at number five on the Billboard 200. His second album, Destined 2 Win, arrived in 2021 and featured the hit 'Calling My Phone' with 6lack, which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100. His song 'Gangsta Boo' with Ice Spice in 2023 also charted, and his third album, 222, was released in July of that year.

Recent Controversies and Arrest

On 24 April 2024, Lil Tjay was detained by police in Florida following an incident outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Police alleged that he was involved in a fight just before Offset was shot. The rapper was held on suspicion of misdemeanour disorderly conduct-affray with a bail set at £400 (Approximately $520).

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Following his arrest, Lil Tjay addressed the media outside the jail. He called Offset a 'rat' but did not provide further details. He also denied any involvement in Offset's shooting, stating, 'I did not shoot Offset and I was not fighting him.' His lawyer, Dawn Florio, dismissed the police claims as 'false rumours'.

The police report indicates that Lil Tjay was seen on security footage jumping out of his car and pointing Offset out to his friends. The report states that he led his group towards Offset at approximately 7:22 p.m., then filmed the fight on his phone. During the altercation, one of his associates reportedly discharged a firearm, wounding Offset.

Impact and Reaction

Offset, a member of the well-known rap trio Migos, was reported to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was described as stable, and he was seen outside hospital in Florida the following day.

The other members of Migos, Quavo and Takeoff, have also faced their own tragedies; the memory of Takeoff's death outside a Houston bowling alley in 2022 remains fresh among fans.