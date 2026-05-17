Katie Price has told fans she fears her husband, Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews, may have been kidnapped after losing contact with him three days ago and being told by Dubai's criminal investigation department that they cannot find any record of his detention anywhere in the country.

Price posted a video on Facebook titled 'Urgent Update My Husband Is Missing!' in which she described a frantic effort by herself, Andrews' relatives and authorities in the UAE to trace him. Price, who said she and Lee are normally in 'constant, constant contact,' claimed that his phone location suddenly cut off and that the Dubai CID had been unable to locate him in any police station, prison or detention facility.

In the video, Price said she had enlisted 'the head of CID' in Dubai to help locate Andrews. According to her account, they came back to her on the third day of his disappearance with the troubling update that there was no record of him being held anywhere in the country. That, she said, had led the family to treat him formally as a missing person.

Price told viewers, 'It's worrying that his location has gone off. So then we contact the police, the embassy, so has his family. So I've had the head of CID in Dubai trying to track Lee. So far I've got a message this morning, so now it's three days, saying that no-one can find anywhere in the country where Lee has been detained.'

A Vanishing Act in Dubai

The former glamour model only recently confirmed she had secretly married Andrews, who is based in Dubai, describing their relationship as intense and long-distance. In her new video, she painted a picture of a man who was in regular contact not just with her but with his wider family, making the sudden silence feel, in her words, 'really worrying.'

Price said that what alarmed her most was the pattern of their last digital exchange. At about 1 a.m., she claimed, only her messages to Lee showed as 'blue ticks' on WhatsApp, indicating they had been delivered and (apparently) read, while messages from his family remained unacknowledged.

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'What makes it even more weird,' she said, 'is that at one o'clock this morning, only my messages to Lee went on blue ticks, but none of his family's have and then the phone went off.'

She added that Dubai police had told her they would not go through his phone, which she said did not fit comfortably with the idea that he might be in custody. 'He should have been able to make a phone call if he was detained or arrested. He hasn't phoned any of us and remember it's been three days,' she said.

None of Price's claims has been independently verified and no official statement from Dubai authorities has been made public. Without confirmation from police, consular officials or Andrews himself, the precise circumstances of his disappearance remain unclear and should be treated with caution.

Rumours of Arrest

Price said she initially hesitated to share any of this publicly, calling the situation 'private and serious.' That reluctance appears to have shifted after her sister began receiving emails alleging that Andrews had been arrested in Dubai — rumours Price insists are not backed up by anything she has been told by officials.

'This afternoon my sister's been getting emails saying Lee has been arrested. That is it. Someone has said he's been arrested but what I know is, the police in Dubai can't find where he's been arrested, anywhere,' she told followers.

She went on to say that officers had indicated to her that Andrews had not been detained, at least not in any way they could trace. That leaves her fearing a more sinister possibility. 'We're now wondering, as farfetched as it is, well... he's definitely a missing person now. I don't know if he's been kidnapped, I don't know what's going on,' she said, adding later that she was worried he may have been kidnapped 'because he was by the border.'

Price said Andrews' loved ones were planning to 'give it until tomorrow to file a missing person report' and described the situation as 'getting serious' because 'no-one knows where he is.' No information has been released on which border area Andrews is thought to have been near, or what he was doing before contact was lost.

Dubai Police and CID have not issued a public response to Price's claims, and there has been no comment from any legal representative acting for Andrews. Without that, there are wide gaps in the story: where Andrews was last seen, who he was with, whether he had reported any prior issues, or even whether he crossed into another jurisdiction.

Katie Price left fuming as husband Lee Andrews gives fresh excuse for failing to return to UK AGAIN



Katie, 47, has revealed Lee, 42, told her he was at Dubai airport with his visa stamped and “on his way” to Britain for their planned Good Morning Britain reunion interview but… pic.twitter.com/6XDwSK8ubZ — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) May 17, 2026

Price ended her Facebook video abruptly, describing the situation as 'unsettling' and starting to recount the last time she heard from her husband before the clip cut out. As of now, there has been no follow-up video and no verified update confirming where Andrews is or whether he is safe. Nothing is confirmed yet, so all reports and online speculation about his alleged arrest or possible kidnapping should be taken with a grain of salt.