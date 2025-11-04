Rock legends AC/DC are plugging back in and turning the volume to eleven as they announce a massive 2026 extension of their Power Up Tour. The thunderous lineup, with Angus Young shredding on lead guitar, Brian Johnson belting vocals, Stevie Young on rhythm, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass, will bring their unmistakable, stadium-shaking sound to fans across the globe once more.

The newly added run, spanning February to September 2026, will see 21 huge shows across North and South America, proving that after more than five decades, AC/DC still deliver the kind of raw, electrifying energy that built their legend.

Half a century on, the band behind Back in Black and Highway to Hell continues to show that real rock 'n' roll doesn't fade; it just gets louder.

Dates, Venues, and Tickets

The 2026 run kicks off on 24 February 2026 in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Estádio do Morumbi, followed by stops in Chile, Argentina and Mexico City before crossing into North America for a summer of stadium shows.

Key North American venues include MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on 25 September, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on 5 August and several major Canadian dates in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton.

Below is a complete list of tour dates for the 2026 Power Up Tour:

24 February – São Paulo, BR – Estádio do MorumBIS

– São Paulo, BR – Estádio do MorumBIS 11 March – Santiago, CL – Parque Estadio Nacional

– Santiago, CL – Parque Estadio Nacional 23 March – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate

– Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate 07 April – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

– Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros 11 July – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

– Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium 15 July – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

– Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium 19 July – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

– Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium 24 July – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

– San Antonio, TX – Alamodome 28 July – Denver, CO* – Empower Field at Mile High

– Denver, CO* – Empower Field at Mile High 01 August – Las Vegas, NV* – Allegiant Stadium

– Las Vegas, NV* – Allegiant Stadium 05 August – San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium

– San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium 09 August – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

– Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium 13 August – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

– Vancouver, BC – BC Place 27 August – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

– Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium 31 August – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

– Houston, TX – NRG Stadium 04 September – Notre Dame, IN – Notre Dame Stadium

– Notre Dame, IN – Notre Dame Stadium 08 September – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center

– St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center 12 September – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

– Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau 16 September – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

– Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium 25 September – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

– East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium 29 September – Philadelphia, PA* – Lincoln Financial Field

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am local time on Friday, 7 November 2025. For fans in Denver, Las Vegas and Philadelphia, tickets will be on sale at 12:00 pm local time. Given the band's international appeal, which spans decades and continents, it is reasonable to anticipate significant sell-outs and high ticket prices.

Five Decades of Hard Rock Thrills

Formed in Sydney, Australia, in December 1973, AC/DC built their reputation on intense, stripped-down rock riffs and electrifying live performances. Founding brothers Angus and Malcolm Young set the blueprint early: No excess, just sweat, volume and pure attitude.

The band's popularity grew quickly. AC/DC established themselves as stadium titans with albums like Highway to Hell (1979) and particularly Back in Black (1980), which is among the best-selling records of all time.

They kept going in the face of shifts in the music industry, lineup changes and personal losses—including the passing of founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young in 2017.

Their 2020 album Power Up, named in tribute to Malcolm, proved they weren't simply reliving past glories but continuing to create new music and tour with the same electric energy that defined them from the start. That fire is kept alive today by the current lineup.

The 2026 tour is more than simply nostalgia for both younger and die-hard fans. It's a chance to see a band that is still very much alive and capable of reinventing what it means to perform on stage 50 years later.