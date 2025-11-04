AC/DC 'Power Up' Tour 2026: How the Band Keeps Rock Alive 50 Years Later
Check out the complete list of tour dates and venues here.
Rock legends AC/DC are plugging back in and turning the volume to eleven as they announce a massive 2026 extension of their Power Up Tour. The thunderous lineup, with Angus Young shredding on lead guitar, Brian Johnson belting vocals, Stevie Young on rhythm, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass, will bring their unmistakable, stadium-shaking sound to fans across the globe once more.
The newly added run, spanning February to September 2026, will see 21 huge shows across North and South America, proving that after more than five decades, AC/DC still deliver the kind of raw, electrifying energy that built their legend.
Half a century on, the band behind Back in Black and Highway to Hell continues to show that real rock 'n' roll doesn't fade; it just gets louder.
Dates, Venues, and Tickets
The 2026 run kicks off on 24 February 2026 in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Estádio do Morumbi, followed by stops in Chile, Argentina and Mexico City before crossing into North America for a summer of stadium shows.
Key North American venues include MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on 25 September, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on 5 August and several major Canadian dates in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton.
Below is a complete list of tour dates for the 2026 Power Up Tour:
- 24 February – São Paulo, BR – Estádio do MorumBIS
- 11 March – Santiago, CL – Parque Estadio Nacional
- 23 March – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio River Plate
- 07 April – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 11 July – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
- 15 July – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
- 19 July – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium
- 24 July – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
- 28 July – Denver, CO* – Empower Field at Mile High
- 01 August – Las Vegas, NV* – Allegiant Stadium
- 05 August – San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium
- 09 August – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
- 13 August – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
- 27 August – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 31 August – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- 04 September – Notre Dame, IN – Notre Dame Stadium
- 08 September – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center
- 12 September – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
- 16 September – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25 September – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 29 September – Philadelphia, PA* – Lincoln Financial Field
Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am local time on Friday, 7 November 2025. For fans in Denver, Las Vegas and Philadelphia, tickets will be on sale at 12:00 pm local time. Given the band's international appeal, which spans decades and continents, it is reasonable to anticipate significant sell-outs and high ticket prices.
Five Decades of Hard Rock Thrills
Formed in Sydney, Australia, in December 1973, AC/DC built their reputation on intense, stripped-down rock riffs and electrifying live performances. Founding brothers Angus and Malcolm Young set the blueprint early: No excess, just sweat, volume and pure attitude.
The band's popularity grew quickly. AC/DC established themselves as stadium titans with albums like Highway to Hell (1979) and particularly Back in Black (1980), which is among the best-selling records of all time.
They kept going in the face of shifts in the music industry, lineup changes and personal losses—including the passing of founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young in 2017.
Their 2020 album Power Up, named in tribute to Malcolm, proved they weren't simply reliving past glories but continuing to create new music and tour with the same electric energy that defined them from the start. That fire is kept alive today by the current lineup.
The 2026 tour is more than simply nostalgia for both younger and die-hard fans. It's a chance to see a band that is still very much alive and capable of reinventing what it means to perform on stage 50 years later.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN Entertainment