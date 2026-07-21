The captain of a ferry that capsized off the coast of Guyana, leaving at least 27 people dead and 83 others missing, tested positive for marijuana following the disaster, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

The revelation came as search and recovery operations continued on Tuesday after the MV Barima sank during a late-night voyage on Saturday between Georgetown and Port Kaituma. The probe also found that authorities initially believed the vessel was carrying 133 people.

That figure has since been revised to 179 after officials determined that several survivors had not appeared on the original passenger manifest.

As rescue teams continue combing the sea, investigators are still working to establish what caused the ferry to overturn, and officials have not said whether the captain's positive drug test played any role in the tragedy.

Guyana Ferry Search Continues as Death Toll Rises

Prime Minister Mark Phillips confirmed that 27 bodies had been recovered by Tuesday while 69 people had been rescued. Eighty-three others remain unaccounted for as one of Guyana's largest maritime search operations continues.

The MV Barima capsized near Iron Punt, close to the mouth of the Pomeroon River, at around 11 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Providing an update on the rescue effort, Phillips said authorities deployed 13 vessels at first light to reinforce crews that had searched throughout the night.

'At first light, thirteen assets were deployed to augment the rescue operations that had continued throughout the night in search of the MV Barima passengers and crew,' he said in a statement.

Search teams later discovered a large debris field about 2.5 nautical miles off Devonshire Castle Flats before recovering additional victims. The body of a woman was found near Moruca shortly after operations resumed, while eight more bodies were recovered later that day.

Authorities also confirmed they had located the sunken ferry itself.

'Through the aggressive and coordinated efforts of all responding agencies and stakeholders, the location of the MV Barima was positively confirmed,' Phillips said, crediting fisherman Haresh Singh with first reporting the vessel's location.

According to the prime minister, the ferry was found resting on the seabed approximately nine miles offshore, close to the area where the vessel first transmitted a distress signal.

Investigation Focuses on Crew After Drug Test

While rescue operations remain the immediate priority, investigators have also begun examining what caused the ferry to sink.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said the captain and at least one other crew member tested positive for marijuana following the incident, according to reports. Authorities have not disclosed when the tests were administered or whether investigators believe drug use contributed to the disaster.

At this stage, officials have not identified the cause of the capsizing, and no findings have been released linking the positive drug tests to the accident.

The search area has expanded significantly as hopes of locating more survivors continue to diminish. It's been reported that emergency teams are now searching roughly 401 square miles of water, supported by 15 divers from local dive units.

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Guyana has also received assistance from neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago, whose government has provided additional resources to support underwater searches and recovery operations.

Phillips said the country's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre would remain fully operational while recovery efforts continue.

'The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre will remain operational, and rescue and recovery efforts will continue,' he said.

He added, 'Our thoughts and prayers remain with the affected families and the Guyanese public.'

Authorities continue working to identify victims and account for everyone believed to have been aboard the ferry. The revised passenger total has complicated the investigation after officials discovered that some of those rescued had not been included on the original manifest, leaving investigators to piece together exactly who was travelling on the vessel when it capsized.