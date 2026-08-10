Federal investigators are probing whether the Liberty Island boat was an allegedly unlicensed charter. The investigation into whether the trip was an unlicensed passenger-for-hire operation is ongoing, and no determination has been made. The 8 August accident killed 27-year-old Sara Sanchez and her five-month-old daughter, Antonella Garcia, while 12 other people were rescued.

The 22-foot Bayliner overturned at about 10.25pm near the Statue of Liberty. Police divers recovered Sanchez and Garcia from the water, and both were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Boat operator Manuel Hernandez, 46, was arrested after the rescue. He faced 13 counts of reckless endangerment under state law. He was later transferred to federal custody and was due in Manhattan federal court on Monday.

Why Passenger Numbers Could Determine the Entire Case

The Coast Guard is investigating whether the trip involved an unlicensed passenger-for-hire operation. Passengers on charter boats carrying more than six people should request a Coast Guard inspection certificate. A captain operating a vessel for hire must also hold the required Merchant Mariner Credential.

The Coast Guard has said that unlicensed charters may lack required credentials or inspection certificates. The authority also distinguishes bareboat charters from passenger-for-hire trips. In a valid bareboat charter, the charterer controls the vessel and may choose the captain and crew.

Those rules make the trip's legal status central to the investigation. Fourteen people were involved in the capsize, including the two victims and 12 survivors. Investigators have not publicly said how many were paying passengers.

Passenger numbers alone do not prove that a charter was unlicensed. Authorities must determine how the trip was arranged and whether anyone paid for passage. They must also establish which federal inspection and licensing rules applied.

What Investigators Are Looking for and What They Will Not Say Yet

The Coast Guard is working with its Investigative Service and the New York Police Department. Investigators are examining the cause of the capsize and the vessel's operating status. Emergency crews responded after reports that everyone aboard had entered the water.

Two Coast Guard boats joined four fire department boats and two police boats in the rescue effort. A police helicopter and a nearby vessel also assisted. The Coast Guard said all people from the overturned vessel were recovered, and the 12 survivors were reported in stable condition.

Authorities have not announced a cause for the capsize. Federal prosecutors had taken custody of Hernandez by Monday. The specific federal charge or charges had not been publicly detailed at the time of the latest update.

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How a 2022 Hudson River Tragedy Set the Precedent

The Coast Guard has previously prosecuted unlicensed passenger operations in New York waters. A charter vessel called Stimulus Money capsized on the Hudson River in July 2022. A 48-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy died in that incident.

Investigators found that the vessel lacked a required Certificate of Inspection. Its operator also lacked the Coast Guard credential needed to run a passenger vessel. The owner later pleaded guilty and received an 18-month prison sentence in January 2025.

The Coast Guard advises passengers to check a captain's credentials before boarding. It also tells customers to request an inspection certificate when required. Passengers should not board if the operator cannot show the proper credentials.

In the Liberty Island case, investigators have not announced whether the Bayliner had an inspection certificate. They have not said whether Hernandez held the required credential. Furthermore, they have not confirmed whether passengers paid for the trip.

Those findings will determine whether federal charter rules were breached. The Coast Guard will continue working with police and federal investigators. The investigation remains active, and authorities have not said when they expect to announce a final determination on the charter's status.