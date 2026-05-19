A pair of albino buffaloes near Dhaka have become an unlikely social media sensation in Bangladesh, with locals nicknaming one Donald Trump and the other Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Eid al-Adha in May 2026. The story centres on a 700kg male buffalo bought last year by farmer Ziauddin Mridha at a cattle market, after his younger brother supposedly spotted the resemblance to the US president and gave the animal its now-famous name.

The news came after images and clips of the animals began circulating online, drawing visitors to farms near Narayanganj and turning an ordinary livestock story into one of those internet oddities that refuses to behave like ordinary livestock stories.

Mridha says the Trump-named buffalo is calm, while the second animal, linked to Netanyahu, is reportedly larger and more aggressive. Nothing about the comparison is formally verified in any scientific sense, but the viral momentum seems to have done the job all by itself.

"Trump" from Bangladesh – a pink albino buffalo becomes a star:



"A true Donald Trump lookalike has appeared in Bangladesh – a huge pink albino buffalo weighing approximately 700 kilograms. The animal, with its bright red "hairstyle," has quickly become a celebrity. The buffalo… pic.twitter.com/z2oI0myzAD — brane mijatovic (@brane_mija64426) May 15, 2026

Buffaloes Pull in Crowds

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The buffalo named Trump has attracted most of the attention because of its pale coat, lighter hair and a facial expression that, depending on interpretation, either resembles a presidential pout or simply an animal being filmed too often. Mridha told reporters, 'My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head. It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked.'

Local reports say the buffalo's popularity has brought a steady stream of visitors, with people arriving to take photos and see the animals for themselves. Mridha has since sold the buffalo named Trump for an undisclosed amount.

The Netanyahu named buffalo is part of the same spectacle, though it appears to have less of the easygoing celebrity appeal of its barn-mate. Reports describe it as bigger and more aggressive, which gives the pair a slightly comic symmetry, one placid and coiffed, the other brooding and harder to approach. It is not the first time a farm animal has found itself drafted into the global culture war by resemblance alone. People have always been excellent at finding politics in the face of a beast.

Trump and Netanyahu in Viral Memory

What gives this story its staying power is not the resemblance alone, but the sheer absurdity of its setting. Bangladesh is preparing for Eid al-Adha, a period when cattle markets become busy and livestock can take on an outsized public role, which is exactly the environment in which a creature like this can become famous overnight.

A buffalo does not need to be extraordinary to become a spectacle. It just needs the right haircut, or something close enough to one. One user joked, 'this buffalo is more handsome than Donald Trump,' while another said, 'I'm sure it is much smarter.'

Rare Buffalo Steals Spotlight In Bangladesh For Looking "Exactly Like Donald Trump" https://t.co/qcg33hbOZE pic.twitter.com/32GKWjGUy4 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 18, 2026

In 2018, a Spanish farmer, Dolores Leis, briefly became a global talking point after being compared with Trump because of her hair and features. Asked about it by La Voz de Galicia, she said, 'I say that it must be because of the colour of the hair.' She also seemed bemused by the attention, and more interested in her potato crop than in the internet's opinion of her face.

Why This Story Travels

A buffalo in Bangladesh can become a political joke in New York, Madrid or London in a matter of hours because the visual cue is immediate and the names are globally recognisable. Trump and Netanyahu are not chosen randomly. They are shorthand that bring baggage with them.

Donald Grunt or fake moos? Trump-lookalike buffalo goes viral in Bangladesh



A rare pink albino buffalo is drawing crowds in Bangladesh after locals nicknamed it “Donald Trump” for its blond-like hair and striking appearance. pic.twitter.com/js0w9LHCoY — Viory Video (@vioryvideo) May 15, 2026

The only part that remains uncertain is the full life of the animals after the internet has moved on. Mridha has already sold the buffalo named Trump, and there has been no independent confirmation of the sale price or the fate of the buffalo named Netanyahu. For now, the story is what it looks like, a rural joke, a viral clip and two animals whose names say more about the people watching them than the buffaloes themselves.