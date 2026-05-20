Donald Trump has claimed a planned $400 million White House ballroom in Washington DC will be 'drone and missile-proof' and sit above a new military complex with 'great sniper capacity.'

Speaking to reporters during a tour of the site on Monday, Trump sketched out a vision that sounded more like a fortified command post than a state reception hall.

The lavish ballroom project has already attracted controversy in Congress over its size, cost and purpose.

A day before Trump's latest remarks, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that Republican efforts to steer hundreds of millions of dollars in public money towards the construction breached the Senate's Byrd Rule, a budget provision that blocks unrelated policy items from being smuggled into fast‑track spending legislation.

Ballroom Vision Blends Spectacle With Military Complex

'Between the drone-proofing, missile-proofing, and drone capacity, we can have all sorts of military,' he told reporters present. 'I hate to use the word snipers, but we have great sniper capacity. It's built for our snipers, not the enemy's snipers.'

It is typical Trump, in one sense: extravagant language, sweeping claims, and a flourish of clarification that raises as many questions as it answers. If a building is designed for 'our' snipers, why stress that it is not for 'enemy' snipers unless he senses how strange the phrase sounds?

The President went on to say that the ballroom's roof would be turned into an elevated defence platform. He described it as being higher than nearly any surrounding structure in Washington, offering a 360‑degree view of the capital and what he called a 'massive drone capacity.'

'Not only is it drone-proof, if a drone hits it, it bounces off. It won't have any impact,' Trump said. 'But it's also meant as a drone port, so it protects all of Washington, the roof of the building.'

He added that the roof would be covered by a 'shield' of glass, reportedly four inches thick. No technical details were provided to support his assertion that the structure would be impervious to drones or missiles, and there has been no independent confirmation of the building's defensive capabilities.

Beneath the ballroom itself, Trump said, would sit a military-style complex. Quite what that means in practice is unclear. The President did not specify whether he was referring to secure communications, bunkers, accommodation for personnel, or broader command infrastructure.

Social Media Mocks 'Drone-Proof' Ballroom

If Trump had hoped to shore up support for the ballroom by pitching it as a security asset, the public reaction suggested he may have misjudged the mood.

Within hours, his comments were ricocheting around social media, where users appeared divided between disbelief and dark humour. One user quipped that the president 'wants a golden dome in the form of a ballroom.' Another concluded bluntly: 'Trump is not building a ballroom but a bunker instead.'

Those jibes tapped into a broader unease about where the line sits between legitimate security measures and vanity construction. A $400 million ballroom with sniper positions and a drone 'port' is not an obvious answer to everyday concerns about public safety.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have previously argued that the wider White House development needs significant security upgrades and sought around $1 billion in taxpayer funding for those measures. MacDonough's ruling did not address the merits of the security case itself, but the method. In her view, using the budget process to funnel hundreds of millions to the ballroom fell foul of the Byrd Rule's ban on 'extraneous' provisions.

That decision has complicated the political calculus. If Republicans still want the ballroom built to Trump's specifications, they will need either to find another legislative vehicle or to lean more heavily on private or alternative funding. Neither option is straightforward for a project with a nine‑figure price tag and a distinctly martial flavour.

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The White House has not released formal architectural plans or a detailed cost breakdown, and officials have so far declined to elaborate on Trump's promises of drone-proofing and missile resistance.

What is clear is that Trump sees the ballroom as more than a setting for state dinners and diplomatic receptions. In his telling, it is part fortress, part stage set, part symbol of American strength. Whether Congress, the broader public and the security establishment share that enthusiasm for a 'golden dome' over Washington is, for now, an open question.