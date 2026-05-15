Scarlett Johansson has been officially confirmed for The Batman Part II. Director Matt Reeves revealed the news on X, posting a GIF of the actress from the 2013 film Under the Skin. He captioned the post: 'Next exit, Gotham... Welcome.'

Johansson, best known for her role as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) joins Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch in the upcoming film.

Since reports in December that Johansson was in talks to join The Batman Part II, fans have been speculating about which character she might play. Reeves did not share any details, but theories are already circulating about her role in the movie.

Who Will Scarlett Johansson Play in The Batman Part 2?

With Sebastian Stan reportedly set to play Harvey Dent, fans believe Johansson could be Gilda Dent, Harvey's wife. In the comics, Gilda Dent has appeared in several Batman storylines involving Two-Face, with her biggest role coming in Batman: The Long Halloween.

In the story, Batman teams up with Harvey Dent and Jim Gordon to take down a serial killer called 'Holiday'. It is later revealed that Gilda was the original Holiday killer, who started the murders to exact revenge against the Falcones.

Scarlett Johansson saying 'I Believe in Harvey Dent' is gonna be so iconic pic.twitter.com/XBzdoQLZCh — Cinema Hub (@_CinemaHub_) May 14, 2026

Since December, fans have shared a wide range of theories about Johansson's role, including possible characters such as Vicki Vale, Andrea Beaumont/Phantasm, Poison Ivy, and Talia al Ghul. All of these remain speculation, as Johansson's role has not yet been officially announced.

About The Batman Part II

Following the success of The Batman in 2022, Warner Bros. quickly ordered a sequel, but production was delayed multiple times.

The Batman Part II is the third instalment in a DC franchise called 'The Batman Epic Crime Universe.' 2022's The Batman was followed by the HBO series The Penguin, which takes place a week after the events of the first film.

Plot details remain under wraps, though Reeves has been sharing hints on social media. He recently posted a test shot of the Batmobile driving through snow with the caption '#SnowTires.' Then, he shared a test shot of an explosion, with a caption that reads: 'Just over here having a little fun...'

Just over here having a little fun… https://t.co/4D9TZigYox pic.twitter.com/QarMzMHcDe — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 8, 2026

Additionally, Reeves teased that the film's main villain has 'never really been done in a movie before.'

The director also said, '[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn't quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character's sort of arch,' Reeves said. 'But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.'

Additionally, Robert Pattinson said the sequel will be 'a really different type of Batman movie.'

'The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it,' the actor said.

Rejoining Pattinson in The Batman sequel are Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/the Penguin, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theatres on 1 October 2027.